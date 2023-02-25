5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftOld-fashioned! Corsair starts selling wood paneling for cabinets

Old-fashioned! Corsair starts selling wood paneling for cabinets

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Old-fashioned! Corsair starts selling wood paneling for cabinets
1677286454 old fashioned corsair starts selling wood paneling for cabinets.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Among so many RGB lights, plastic and metal, it is surprising when a technology brand bets on a wooden component. Well, that’s what Corsair recently started selling for its 4000 and 5000 line caseswith wooden panels in different shades from $55 (about R$280).

Panels come in pairs, one for the front of the cabinet and one for the top. The parts appear to be laser cut to match the Airflow variants of the cases, while still offering similar airflow and thermal characteristics to more common metal panels. The brand promises the same cooling quality as the 4000D AIRFLOW and 5000D AIRFLOW panels.


You can choose from three wood tones to match your preference or decor, with bamboo being the lightest, sapele being the middle shade with a lighter tan tone, and teak being the darkest.

- Advertisement -

Note that teak and sapele panels are called veneer — which means they are not solid wood — while bamboo, which is lighter and cheaper, is from a renewable source. The larger panels of the 5000 line cost US$75 (R$390).

Similar panels from Fractal North were also well received by enthusiasts last year, so it’s no surprise that Corsair is chasing this trend in its own products.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Top 10 Best Cache Plugins

TechSmart has created the list of Top Ten Cache Plugins, here is the list...
Apple

US Department of Justice examines whether Google Maps violates antitrust law

The US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into whether Google Maps is...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.