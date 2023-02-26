5G News
Old-fashioned! Corsair starts selling wood paneling for cabinets
Among so many RGB lights, plastic and metal, it is surprising when a technology brand bets on a wooden component. Well, that’s what Corsair recently started selling for its 4000 and 5000 line caseswith wooden panels in different shades from $55 (about R$280).

Panels come in pairs, one for the front of the cabinet and one for the top. The parts appear to be laser cut to match the Airflow variants of the cases, while still offering similar airflow and thermal characteristics to more common metal panels. The brand promises the same cooling quality as the 4000D AIRFLOW and 5000D AIRFLOW panels.


You can choose from three wood tones to match your preference or decor, with bamboo being the lightest, sapele being the middle shade with a lighter tan tone, and teak being the darkest.

Note that teak and sapele panels are called veneer — which means they are not solid wood — while bamboo, which is lighter and cheaper, is from a renewable source. The larger panels of the 5000 line cost US$75 (R$390).

Similar panels from Fractal North were also well received by enthusiasts last year, so it’s no surprise that Corsair is chasing this trend in its own products.

