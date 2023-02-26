Old-fashioned! Corsair starts selling wood paneling for cabinets

Among so many RGB lights, plastic and metal, it is surprising when a technology brand bets on a wooden component. Well, that’s what Corsair recently started selling for its 4000 and 5000 line caseswith wooden panels in different shades from $55 (about R$280).

Panels come in pairs, one for the front of the cabinet and one for the top. The parts appear to be laser cut to match the Airflow variants of the cases, while still offering similar airflow and thermal characteristics to more common metal panels. The brand promises the same cooling quality as the 4000D AIRFLOW and 5000D AIRFLOW panels.