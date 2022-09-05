Official Xperia 5 IV: the compact top range is back, now even more powerful

- Advertisement -

Everything as scheduled: Sony has formalized its new Xperia 5 IV smartphone during IFA 2022. The Japanese manufacturer therefore returns to enrich its catalog with a product that perfectly embodies the paradigm of the device that does not for this reason give up having the standard equipment typical of a top-of-the- smartphone.

Like the flagship model Xperia 1 IV, the newcomer poses great emphasis on the camera compartment and renews the hardware platform of the previous Xperia 5 III by introducing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (non Plus version), without increasing weight and dimensions which remain substantially unchanged.

Xperia 5 IV: 156 x 67 x 8.2 mm, 172 grams

Xperia 5 III: 157 x 68 x 8.2 mm, 168 grams

There is a space in the body of the smartphone 5,000 mAh battery (4,500 mAh in the previous Xperia 5 III) with support for the wired charging at 30W. The screen is always from 6.1 “ with FHD + resolution and 120Hz support, but Sony points out that the brightness has been improved by 50% and confirms support for Real-time HDR drive.

Other differences from the predecessor are found in the rear and front camera compartment: in the first the 12MP sensors guarantee a high reading speed (120fps), all the optics support the Real-Time Eye AF and the 20fps AF / AE burst mode with HDR. As for the video, all lenses are capable of capturing slow-motion movies in 4K 120fps; the smartphone is also capable of managing Object tracking and Eye AF during recording. The front camera has also been updated with a new 12MP module (8MP in Xperia 5 III). The triplet of rear lenses guarantees coverage of the most common focal lengths: an ultra wide angle (16mm), a wide angle (24mm) and a telephoto (60mm) – the latter two are combined with an optical image stabilization system.

Refinements also on the construction side with the use of glass Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the screen (Gorilla Glass 6 in the previous model). The smartphone is IP65 / 68 certified. Xperia 5 IV and was announced inonly variant equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

On the other hand, the marketing in the three colors black, ecru white and green has been confirmed, and the possibility of purchasing the cover with integrated stand as an accessory.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

soc : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 display : 6.1 “, 21: 9 FHD +, OLED, 120Hz, 240Hz motion blur reduction, 240 touch scanning rate

: 6.1 “, 21: 9 FHD +, OLED, 120Hz, 240Hz motion blur reduction, 240 touch scanning rate memory : 8GB of RAM 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSDXC

: camera : triple rear: 16mm, 12MP, 1 / 2.5 “, 120FPS, f / 2.2, AF 24mm, 12MP, 1 / 1.7 “, 120FPS, f / 1.7 1.8um, AF OIS 60mm, 12MP, 1 / 3.5 “, 120FPS, f / 2.4, AF OIS front camera: 12MP, 1 / 2.9 “

: connectivity : 5G

: 5G audio : 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless LDAC, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio

: 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless LDAC, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio battery : 5000 mAh, 30 min charging to restore 50% battery with 30W charger, support wireless charging

: 5000 mAh, 30 min charging to restore 50% battery with 30W charger, support wireless charging construction and strength : IP65 / 68 certified, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

: IP65 / 68 certified, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus size : 156 x 67 x 8.2mm

: 156 x 67 x 8.2mm weight: 172 grams

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Xperia 5 IV will be available from mid-September at the price of 1,049 euros (top of the range also when it comes to opening the wallet then).