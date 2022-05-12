Official Xperia 10 IV: an audio-conscious mid-range

In addition to Xperia 1 IV, Sony also unveiled the new Xperia 10 IV, a mid-range proposal that incorporates the lines of Xperia 10 III and renews the platform with some targeted updates. Overall this is not a smartphone that is too different from its predecessor, but under the body we find a SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5Gflanked by a 6.0 “OLED display with FullHD + resolution and protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus, battery 5,000 mAh (with Xperia Adaptive Charging that preserves the battery for up to 3 years) and operating system based on Android 12.

The rear photographic compartment is composed of three cameras with ultra wide (16 mm), wide (27 mm) and telephoto (54 mm) lenses, but at the time of writing Sony hasn’t revealed more details, so it’s likely the same 12 + 8 + 8MP setup we saw on the predecessor as well. Instead, we get some details regarding the support for advanced features and the confirmation of the presence of the Optical SteadyShot optical stabilizer (which also assists during the making of videos).

Among the photographic functions we mention the new mode Superior Auto – which improves the automatic configuration of shooting settings based on the recognized subject -, and the improved night mode. The latter uses the data from the RAW image acquired by the sensor to improve the final result of the shot. Also present the function Super Resolution Zoom which allows you to shoot with the telephoto camera with an even higher level of detail.

Xperia 10 IV also pays particular attention to the audio sector, thanks to the presence of a 3.5mm jack and the ability to access High-Resolution Audio even wirelessly through the new one 990 kbps LDAC. There is no shortage of optimizations DSEE Ultimate and 360 Reality Audio support, which allows you to transform stereo audio to multichannel in real time. The technology in question works with both major streaming services and local audio.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Display : 6.0 “OLED in 21: 9 aspect ratio, FHD +

: 6.0 “OLED in 21: 9 aspect ratio, FHD + Memory : 6 GB RAM 128 GB expandable storage memory

: Camera : Rear : 8 MegaPixel ultrawide (16 mm), 12 MegaPixel main (27 mm), 8 MegaPixel zoom 2x (54 mm), OIS Front : 8 MegaPixel

: Connectivity : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB-C, 5G

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB-C, 5G Audio : Stereo, 3.5mm Jack

: Stereo, 3.5mm Jack Sensors : Fingerprint sensor

: Fingerprint sensor Drums : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Dimensions And weight : 153 x 67 x 8.3 mm 161 grams

And : Other : IP65 / 68 certification

: IP65 / 68 certification Operating system: Android 12

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Xperia 10 IV will be available from mid June on selected markets at the price of 499 euros in the four colors Black, White, Mint, Lavender and, as for Xperia 1 IV, also the Xperia 10 IV packaging has been reduced by 50% compared to the past and does not include the charger and the power cable. This is a choice that Sony has made as part of the Road to Zero project initiatives that aim for the company’s zero environmental impact by 2050.