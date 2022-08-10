Official trailer for “Do Revenge”, the new Netflix movie with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes

unveiled the official poster and trailer for its new production titled Do Revenge, which is starring maya , who started in the third season of stranger things, Y Camilla Mendesrecognized for her role as Veronica Lodge in Riverdaleseries based on the popular comic archie. Together they will be the stars of this original feature film on the platform.

This is described by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, director and co-writer of the film, as a bright but dark comedy story about two young women who join forces to take down each other’s stalkers and thus form an alliance. This female duo is made up of Drea (Mendes), who wants revenge on her boyfriend for leaking her sex tape, and on new high school student Eleanor (hawke), who was discovered by a girl who started a rumor that he tried to hold her down and kiss her, making her a reject.

This union will be the center of this feature film in which they join forces to take revenge on those who torment them. revenge nowin its name in Spanish, is a revolutionary Hitchcockian-style black comedy that features the most terrifying protagonists: teenage girls, according to the official summary.

The synopsis reads as follows: “Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of popularity as the school’s alpha girl, but her life is turned upside down when a sex tape of her is leaked, and everything points to her boyfriend Max (Austin). Abrams), the king of campus. Eleanor (Maya Hawke) is the awkward newcomer who is furious that she will have to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri), who spread an ugly rumor about her at summer camp when they were thirteen. . After a brief clandestine altercation at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unexpected and secret friendship to get revenge on their assailants.”

“I think there are different points where everyone is the villain and everyone is the hero in this story and that’s a lot of what it’s like to grow up. I wanted to do something that painted with all the colors of adolescence”, Robinson has said about this film. “We joke that they are like the young Avengers of Hollywood. They call themselves The Avengers, which we love. They weren’t chosen just because they’re ‘teen royals’. They’re just all really talented and they were the best people for these places,” he added.

Along with Mendes and Hawke, he is austin abrams of euphoria as Drea’s ex, her high school’s golden boy, and the ally she worked hard to awaken, Alisha Boe of 13 Reasons Why as Drea’s best friend Tara and Jonathan Davis of Outer Banks as Max’s friend Elliot. he is also rish shah of Ms Marvel like Russ, ava capri of Love, Victor like Carissa and Maia Refico of Pretty Little Liars like Montana.

Do Revenge premieres in Netflix on September 16.

