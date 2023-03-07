official tecno phantom v fold: heavyweight and champion of autonomy

- Advertisement -

A new competitor appears here at MWC2023 in the increasingly crowded market of foldable smartphones: we are talking about Tecno Phantom V Fold, a device that folds “book” in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold style. Tecno is a brand that operates mainly in India, so the chances of seeing it in our parts are extremely limited, but it is still interesting to have the most complete picture possible of a segment which, although it has existed for several years now, is still taking its first steps .

Tecno Phantom V Fold is quite big and bulky: it weighs a good 299 g, and the external display is a 6.42” AMOLED LTPO 1080p with a fairly regular width (1,080 x 2,550 pixels, a ratio very close to the 21:9 seen for example in Sony Xperia smartphones in recent years). The internal display instead has a diagonal of 7.85 “, and a resolution of 2,000 x 2,296 pixels; the maximum refresh is 120 Hz, as for the external display.

The rest of the data sheet includes a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, made at 4 nm and substantially equivalent to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on board the Samsung 4, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage memory . The photographic compartment includes a triple rear module 50 + 50 + 13 MP (main + 2x telephoto + ultra-wide angle) and a front camera per display, 32 and 16 MP (external and internal display respectively).

Tecno Phantom V Fold impresses with its battery, perhaps the most capacious ever seen so far: we are talking about 5,000mAh round round, with maximum charging speed of 45W (wired only). The first 40% charge can be reached in just 15 minutes, to get to 100% it takes a total of 55 minutes.

As for the build quality, it is interesting to observe how the hinge is in all respects “zero gap”, unlike what we have seen on the Z Fold 4. The two halves close practically at a perfect 180°, however the colleagues from Android Authorityamong the few to have published a first hands-on, say the hinge is based on a spring mechanism that does not include intermediate positions – either all open or all closed, thus precluding solutions such as the “mini notebook” one possible on other devices. If nothing else, the center crease mark is about the width of a finger, but much shallower than that of the Z Fold 4.

The operating system is based on Android 13 and is customized HiOS; Always Android Authority he says there’s still a significant gap to Google’s best OS customizations, even if the company appears to have made some strides from the past. Software aside, the most disappointing aspect seems to be the photographic one. However, as we said, it will probably never be seen in official form; however it is worth noting that it will cost 99,999 Indian rupees, which is equivalent to around €1,142with a discount for first bookers of 20,000 rupees, equal to approximately €228.