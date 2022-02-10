Official Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: the huge Ultra also arrives | ITA prices

Not just smartphones: during today’s Unpacked event (follow our live stream!) Samsung also announced the new family of top-of-the-range tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8. Parallel to what we have seen with Galaxy S22 / Plus / Ultra, here too we have three models with the same categorization. The main discriminant between the three models is the diagonal of the display, even if the Ultra model has several more gears – especially from the point of view of the photographic sector.

THE COMMON FEATURES

ALL MORE GEARS THAN TAB S8 ULTRA

COMPARISON OF TECHNICAL SHEETS

PRICES, AVAILABILITY AND PROMOTIONS ITALY

The displays of the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra are, respectively, from 11, 12.4 and 14.6 inches. Resolution falls within the range of 2K or 1,440p in all three cases, even the precise specifications and densities vary from model to model. The panels are all with refresh up to 120 Hz; LCD in the case of S8, Super AMOLED for the other two. Operating platform side, Samsung only mentions a “new, super-fast 4nm processor“, but does not specify whether it is Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Press notes however say that some specifications, such as the processor, may vary by country and operator, so it is safe to assume that Samsung will re-propose the his usual two-chip strategy by market and model, the precise details of this strategy remain unknown for the time being.

On an aesthetic level, one of the innovations that most immediately catch the eye compared to the Tab S7 is in the rear camera module, which now seems to extend over a long part of the body. It is not just an aesthetic habit: it is actually a magnetic housing for the S Pen, which on Tab S8 Plus and Ultra is among other things of the new generation, even more fluid. Speaking of accessories, a new cover keyboard also debuts for Tab S8 Ultra, with backlit keys, customizable shortcuts and greater versatility in adjusting the inclination angles.

The other points in common of the three tablets are the support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity (and 5G, in the predisposed variants), guaranteed by the new generation chip (s), the aluminum frame Armor thinner but at the same time more resistant than that of Tab S7, and support for the 45W fast charging via USB-C; the port is also compatible with reverse charging. There is also an audio compartment consisting of four stereo speakers developed by AKG and three microphones for video meetings, and a rear camera module with two cameras – a main 13 MP wide-angle and a secondary 6 MP ultrawide.

Finally, of course, there is the One UI 4.0, based on Android 12 and optimized for tablets, with new multitasking and multi-window management technologies, the possibility of transforming all three tablets into a secondary touch monitor for your PC and increasingly advanced features for the S Pen. Samsung also reported that LumaFusion is coming soonpopular multitrack video editing software available on iPad and iPhone.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not only the biggest tablet of the lot (and consequently the one with the largest battery): compared to its smaller brothers, for example, it can push up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. whereas the others stop at 12 and 256 GB respectively. The front camera is dual: the same 12 MP ultra-wide angle that we also find in the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus is accompanied by a 12 MP wide angle. The S8 Ultra is also the only tablet compatible with the latest generation Book Cover, while the other two can rely on the same unit as the Tab S7 and S7 Plus.

Pre-orders for all three models are open from today, February 9th; the actual availability is scheduled for February 25th. Below are the starting prices and the advantages for those who make the pre-order; it should also be considered that for all three models the S Pen is included in the package.

Galaxy Tab S8: from € 849 . Pre-order bonus: Book Cover Keyboard Slim

. Pre-order bonus: Book Cover Keyboard Slim Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: from € 999 . Preorder Bonus: Book Cover Keyboard Slim

. Preorder Bonus: Book Cover Keyboard Slim Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: from € 1,299. Preorder Bonus: Book Cover Keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android Tablet 11 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 8GB 128GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet € 849 799

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 + Android Tablet 12.4 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 8GB 128GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet € 999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Android Tablet 14.6 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 12GB 256GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet € 1299

In evidence