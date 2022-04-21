MobileAndroid

Official Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3: An M53 with a quantum chip

By: Abraham

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3 is official: the South Korean giant continues with its niche range whose salient feature is a “quantum chip”, more precisely a QRNG (Quantum Random Number Generator). For a computer system, governed by finite and precise values ​​(“zero” or “one”, there is no other choice) to create numbers really random this is no small problem; the more successful you are in this task, the greater the security of the cryptographic technologies on which they are based. One of the novelties of the new generation compared to the previous one is the so-called “quantum indicator”, which indicates to the user if the cryptographic technology is in service

Specifically, Galaxy Quantum 3 is a Galaxy M53 (presented just a couple of weeks ago) to which the quantum chip has been added (and it has a bit different colors). This means that it is a mid-range smartphone, in which the sensor stands out 108MP main camera and the FHD + display with a maximum refresh of 120 Hz. The data sheet is as follows:

  • Display: 6.7 “, FHD +, Super AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh, Infinity-O
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB, expandable via microSD (max 1 TB)
  • Cameras:
    • main rear: 108 MP, f / 1.8 aperture, autofocus
    • Ultra Wide Rear: 8MP, f / 2.2 aperture, fixed focus
    • rear macro: 2 MP, f / 2.4 aperture, fixed focus
    • rear depth: 2 MP, f / 2.4 aperture, fixed focus
    • front: 32 MP, f / 2.2 aperture
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 25W
  • 5G modem, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C
  • Measurements: 77.0 x 164.7 x 7.4mm, 17 6g
  • Colors: blue, white, black
  • Operating system: Android 12, customized One UI 4.1
As always for this range, it is unlikely that Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3 will arrive in our country. For what it’s worth, in South Korea it costs around 618,200 won, or 460 € approx. Sales will begin the day after tomorrow, April 22, and deliveries will begin on April 26, next Tuesday. As usual, the only operator selling the device is SK Telecom – which among other things participated in the development of the quantum chip thanks to its Swiss subsidiary ID Quantique.

Abraham

