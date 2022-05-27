Official Samsung Galaxy M13: new entry-level for Europe

Galaxy M13 has arrived, as the indiscretions of recent days hinted at. And he did it rather quietly, without too many claims from Samsung. The smartphone now appears on the official website, however we are waiting to know the price and timing for the debut on the market (Europe included).

Heir to the Galaxy M12 arrived in Italy just over a year ago, M13 stands out for the presence of one less camera on the back (there are three against the four of the predecessor), while maintaining the same processor Exynos 850. A curious choice, at least, which confirms, among other things, only compatibility with networks 4G LTE. Also under the body we find 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy M13 is equipped with 6.6 Infinity-V display“, battery from 5,000mAh, Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 customization and 8MP front camera. Behind, as previously mentioned, there are “only” three cameras: 50MP the main one, flanked by the secondary 5MP ultra wide-angle and 2MP for the depth effect.

SAMSUNG GALAXY M13 – DATA SHEET