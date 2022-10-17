Official Redmi Pad in India, display from 10.6 to 90Hz and up to 6GB of RAM | Prices

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi officially presented the new Redmi Pad (have you seen the alleged unboxing video?), The latest tablet of this brand whose arrival was already expected some time ago based on the previous indications. It is a device in line with the company philosophy and with an affordable price, whose characteristics describe an excellent entry-level for anyone who wants a fast tablet equipped with everything you need, but with an eye to the maximum spending budget.

Redmi Pad features a sleek 7.1mm-thick body and features a 10.6-inch 2K maximum resolution LCD screen and 90Hz refresh rate, all powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 and up to 6GB of RAM. Audio side Redmi Pad is equipped with four speakers and support for Dolby Atmos technology.

As for the cameras we find a ‘8MP rear drive with autofocus while on the front there is an 8 MP unit with a field of view up to 105⁰ e FocusFrame function (coming via an OTA update for 4GB and 6GB models) that adjusts the camera framing while keeping us in the foreground. Closes the endowment one 8000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging and the presence in the package of a 22.5 W charger. The Redmi Pad arrives on the market with the MIUI 13 based on Android 12 installed, but the company has promised the arrival of at least 2 Android and MIUI update versions and 3 years of security updates.

Finally, we come to the prices for the Indian market, in which Redmi Pad is available in Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver and Mint Green colors at a price of 14,999 Rs. (187 euros) for the 3 GB + 64 GB version, 17,999 Rs. (223 euros) for the 4 GB + 128 GB and 19,999 Rs. (248 euros) for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant. The limited-time introductory price for the models is Rs 12,999. (161 euros), 14,999 Rs. (187 euros) and 16,999 Rs. (211 euros), respectively.

Although the officialization concerns only the Indian market, more and more rumors say that Redmi Pad will be present today within the global presentation event, whose start is scheduled at 14.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Display 10.61-inch (2000x 1200) 10-bit LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate, 70% NTSC color gamut, 400 nit brightness, TUV Rheinland low blue light certification

10.61-inch (2000x 1200) 10-bit LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate, 70% NTSC color gamut, 400 nit brightness, TUV Rheinland low blue light certification Processor Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz) with Arm Mali-G57 MC2

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz) with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 Memory 3 GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB of UFS 2.1 memory, 4 GB / 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128 GB of UFS 2.1 memory, expandable memory with microSD

3 GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB of UFS 2.1 memory, 4 GB / 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128 GB of UFS 2.1 memory, expandable memory with microSD Android 12 with MIUI 13 for Pad

with MIUI 13 for Pad Rear camera 8 MP with Full HD video recording

8 MP with Full HD video recording Front camera 8 MP with 105 ° field of view

8 MP with 105 ° field of view Dimensions : 250.5 × 158.1 × 7.1 mm; Weight: 465 g

: 250.5 × 158.1 × 7.1 mm; Weight: 465 g Audio USB Type-C, Dolby Atmos, four speakers, dual microphones

USB Type-C, Dolby Atmos, four speakers, dual microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C Battery 8,000mAh with 18W charging support