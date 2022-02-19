Official Redmi K50 Gaming: high performance, low (China) prices

Redmi makes the awaited official in China K50 Gaming gaming smartphone. The hope, for European enthusiasts, is that this year the company decides to export it outside the home market, especially because the novelty proves to be a particularly focused product for the balance between the technical equipment top notch and a price which in China, at the exchange, is of a medium range: exactly what is expected from a company in orbit Xiaomi like Redmi, in short.

The most curious aspect of this year’s presentation is that the game variant arrives before the much talked about standard and Pro versions, which has been talked about at length in the past months also on the initiative of the same company. One of the hypotheses on the table is that Redmi wanted take advantage of the wake of the Formula 1 cars for the 2022 championship, which, being unveiled in these days, catalyze the attention of the press and enthusiasts: a great way to enhance the special edition.

Indeed, Redmi K50 Gaming has a close link with the high performance of single-seaters, both for its belonging to the highly performing segment of gaming smartphones, and for the presence in the price list of one Mercedes variant designed together with the F1 team.

Beyond that, Redmi K50 Gaming has two convenient triggers on the back that simplify the game and increase responsiveness in the most excited sessions however, they are magnetic and can be removed, so as to reduce the overall dimensions when the telephone must play its primary role, that of a portable device. Redmi’s smartphone is aimed with emphasis on the gamer audience, to whom it also offers a vibration motor particularly advanced, the CyberEngine 1016, which covers the spectrum between 50 and 500 Hz.

The “involvement package” is completed by two 1115 speakers for the medium-low frequencies and two 0611 tweeters for the high ones, therefore a four speaker configuration in which, however, there is the hand of JBL who took care of the rendering and equalization. Below is the technical prospectus, further down the expected prices for the Chinese market. We await news regarding the possible commercialization in Europe.



REDMI K50 GAMING, THE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.67-inch Full HD + OLED (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 20: 9, HDR10 + support, 10-bit, MEMC, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 480Hz, high-frequency PWM attenuation 1,920 Hz, 5,000: 1 contrast, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

: 6.67-inch Full HD + OLED (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 20: 9, HDR10 + support, 10-bit, MEMC, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 480Hz, high-frequency PWM attenuation 1,920 Hz, 5,000: 1 contrast, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with dual vapor chamber cooling system

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with dual vapor chamber cooling system memories : 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : three rear: Sony IMX686 64MP wide-angle lens, 1 / 1.73 “sensor, six lenses ultra wide angle from 8MP to 120 degrees 2 MP macro video in 4K up to 60 fps, or up to 960 fps in 720p front: 20MP Sony IMX596

: connectivity : dual SIM, 5G 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, USB-C, IR emitter

: dual SIM, 5G 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, USB-C, IR emitter unlock : in display with ultrasonic sensor

: in display with ultrasonic sensor battery : Two-cell 4,700 mAh with 120 watt GaN fast charge (quick charger included)

: Two-cell 4,700 mAh with 120 watt GaN fast charge (quick charger included) audio : four symmetrical speakers, tuning by JBL

: four symmetrical speakers, tuning by JBL interface : MIUI 13 based on Android 12

: MIUI 13 based on Android 12 size And weight: 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm, 210 grams

PRICES (CHINA) OF REDMI K50 GAMING

Redmi K50 Gaming for the moment it is only offered in China. Not at all expensive i prices price list: