Official Realme GT Neo5 SE with 100W charging | Prices China

Official Realme GT Neo5 SE with 100W charging | Prices China

Android

Published on

By Abraham
official realme gt neo5 se with 100w charging | prices
Realme GT Neo5 SE it’s official: the smartphone had been announced in recent days by the same brand, and several details had previously emerged that had allowed us to know its main characteristics, above all the 100W battery recharge.

The mid-range device offers a 6.74 inch OLED display with refresh rates up to 144Hzthe processor is present under the body Snapdragon 7++ gen 2 by Qualcomm, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB internal memory UFS 3.1. Equipped with 5G connectivity (dual SIM), GT Neo5 SE integrates a front camera from 16MP and three rear from 64MP+8MP+2MP.

 

The battery from 5,500mAh as mentioned, it supports 100W super fast charging, the power supply is managed by the dedicated chip SuperVOOC S. Realme guarantees more than 80% battery capacity after 1,600 full charge cycles. We recall that the top model of the range – Realme GT Neo 5 – has a charging speed of up to 240W for the 16GB RAM and 1TB internal memory version.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • display: OLED 6.74″ 2772×1240, refresh rate up to 144Hz, 360Hz touch sampling, 1,500Hz instantaneous sampling, 5,000,000:1 contrast, 1,400nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 93.69% screen-to-body ratio
  • bottom edge: 2.31mm
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ gen 2
  • memory:
    • 8/12/16GB RAM LPDDR5
    • 256/512GB and 1TB internal UFS 3.1
  • internal cooling system
  • Matrix System 2.0 antenna
  • GT Mode 4.0
  • dual SIM: Yes
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS
  • audio: Dolby Atmos
  • os: realme 4.0 based on Android 13
  • cameras:
    • front: 16MP, FOV 82.3°, f/2.45
    • rear:
      • 64MP main, FOV 80.7°, f/1.79, sensor 1/2″, 25mm eq.
      • 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 112°, f/2.2, 15.8mm eq.
      • 2MP macro, FOV 65°, f/3.3, 20.1mm eq.
  • drums: 5,500mAh, 100W fast charge
  • dimensions and weight: 163.9×75.8×8.95mm by 193.1g

PRICES

  • 8/256GB: 1,999 yuan, approximately 267 euros
  • 12/256GB: 2,199 yuan, approximately 294 euros
  • 12/512GB: 2,299 yuan, approximately 307 euros
  • 16GB/1TB: 2,599 yuan, approximately 347 euros

