Official Oppo A77s: still 4G like A77, but the processor is Qualcomm

Oppo launched on the Asian market A77srevised version – not too much, as we shall see – of the A77 4G model which made its debut in August. There are now three smartphones in the range: to these is added a 5G version of the A77 (if we want there would also be a fourth, but it belongs to a different technological era …).

Oppo A77s actually resumes the appearance and most of the A77 4G technical sheet, substantially differentiating itself for the RAM – which goes from 4 to 8GB – and the refresh rate of the display – from 60 to 90Hz (the same goes for the sampling of the touch). The main novelty however lies in the processor: via the MediaTek Helio G35 and inside it Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. For the rest everything remains the same: the complete technical specifications can be found below.



OPPO A77S – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: 6.56 “HD + LCD, refresh rate up to 90Hz (60Hz), touch sampling up to 90Hz (60Hz), screen-body 89.8%, 269ppi, 600nit max

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 memory: 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM 128GB internal UFS 2.2 expandable

connectivity: 4G, WiFi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, BDS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

ColorOS 12.1 cameras: front: 8MP, f / 2.0, fOV 79 ° rear: Main 50MP, f / 1.8, FOV 77 °, AF 2MP mono, f / 2.4, FOV 89 °, FF

battery: 5,000mAh, 33W SuperVOOC charging

5,000mAh, 33W SuperVOOC charging colors: Sunset Orange, Starry Black

Sunset Orange, Starry Black dimensions and weight: 163,74×75,03×7,99-8,04mm (Black-Orange) for 187-190g (Black-Orange)

PRICE

Oppo A77s is offered at 8,999 Thai baht, equivalent to approx 242 euros.

Oppo A77 is available online from eBay at 247 euros .

. Oppo A77 5G is available online from eBay at 199 euros.

(update of 04 October 2022, 10:30 pm)