Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeMobileAndroidOfficial Oppo A77s: still 4G like A77, but the processor is Qualcomm

Official Oppo A77s: still 4G like A77, but the processor is Qualcomm

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
official oppo a77s: still 4g like a77, but the processor
official oppo a77s: still 4g like a77, but the processor
- Advertisement -

Oppo launched on the Asian market A77srevised version – not too much, as we shall see – of the A77 4G model which made its debut in August. There are now three smartphones in the range: to these is added a 5G version of the A77 (if we want there would also be a fourth, but it belongs to a different technological era …).

Oppo A77s actually resumes the appearance and most of the A77 4G technical sheet, substantially differentiating itself for the RAM – which goes from 4 to 8GB – and the refresh rate of the display – from 60 to 90Hz (the same goes for the sampling of the touch). The main novelty however lies in the processor: via the MediaTek Helio G35 and inside it Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. For the rest everything remains the same: the complete technical specifications can be found below.


OPPO A77S – TECHNICAL SHEET

  • display: 6.56 “HD + LCD, refresh rate up to 90Hz (60Hz), touch sampling up to 90Hz (60Hz), screen-body 89.8%, 269ppi, 600nit max
  • processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • memory:
    • 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM
    • 128GB internal UFS 2.2 expandable
  • fingerprint sensor
  • dual SIM
  • connectivity: 4G, WiFi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, BDS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS
  • OS: ColorOS 12.1
  • cameras:
    • front: 8MP, f / 2.0, fOV 79 °
    • rear:
      • Main 50MP, f / 1.8, FOV 77 °, AF
      • 2MP mono, f / 2.4, FOV 89 °, FF
  • battery: 5,000mAh, 33W SuperVOOC charging
  • colors: Sunset Orange, Starry Black
  • dimensions and weight: 163,74×75,03×7,99-8,04mm (Black-Orange) for 187-190g (Black-Orange)
- Advertisement -


PRICE

Oppo A77s is offered at 8,999 Thai baht, equivalent to approx 242 euros.

  • Oppo A77 is available online from eBay at 247 euros.
  • Oppo A77 5G is available online from eBay at 199 euros.

(update of 04 October 2022, 10:30 pm)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

iX workshop: Developing web applications with the JavaScript framework React

In a three-day online intensive workshop, you will learn how to create modern web...
Mobile

Xcalibyte Roma: First RISC-V notebook can be ordered at exorbitant prices

RISC-V architecture instead of ARM or x86: Anyone who wants to program with the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.