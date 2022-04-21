Official OnePlus Nord N20 5G: from April 28 to $ 282, but only in the USA

OnePlus will announce a number of new products at the event More Power To You scheduled for April 28th. To pass the wait, however, the brand that has merged with OPPO since last year has still announced its new Nord N20 5G, a smartphone of which many rumors have already been circulating for some time in addition to an official render published a couple of weeks ago.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be for now only for the US market, exclusively through the operators T-Mobile and Metro. The marketing is expected to start from next April 28 in a single configuration of 6 / 128GB and a single blue color. The price is $ 282.

As for the hardware features, the Nord N20 5G has a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 with Adreno 619 GPU, made with a 6nm production process, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage expandable via microSD, a 4,500mAh with 33W wired fast charging support it’s a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint reader.

Absent the iconic slider for the exclusion of ringtones in addition to the 3.5mm audio jack. The main camera has a 64 megapixel sensor flanked by an ultra wide-angle with 8 megapixel sensor and a third 2 megapixel sensor useful for capturing information on depth of field. The operating system is Android, still in version 11, with OxygenOS 11 user interface.

DATA SHEET