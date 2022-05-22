Official OnePlus Ace Racing Edition: new design for an edge | Prices

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition it’s official. This smartphone has been discussed for a long time in recent days, intrigued by how it could have differentiated itself from the standard model that the Chinese manufacturer launched on the market just a month ago. What changes is above all the casing, with a completely different photographic module compared to what we find on the original Ace. The pane that contains the cameras – always three – here it is more balanced than the rest of the body, while on Ace the gap is decidedly more decisive. The positioning of the cameras also changes, now in an inverted L shape and therefore different from the one above and two below layout.

The smartphone maintains the same processor as the OnePlus Ace, namely the Dimensity 8100-MAXwhile the display gets slightly smaller: 6.59 in against the 6.7 inches of the current model. From Ace’s OLED, however, we pass to the LCD panel. All other things being equal, the battery – now from 5,000mAh -ed the main sensor of the camera, which goes from 50MP to 64MP with AF and f / 1.7 aperture. The other cameras remain unchanged: 8MP for the ultra wide angle (here from the slightly smaller field of view, FOV 112 ° instead of 119.7 °) and 2MP for the macro.

Racing Edition necessarily means having a fast and responsive smartphone, ready to offer us the best when it comes to playing. So here’s the function Hyperboost for the stabilization of the game frame, the keyboard made in collaboration with Razer to return perfect feedback and the liquid cooling eight-layer for internal heat dissipation.

DATA SHEET

display : 6.59 “FHD LCD, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling rate 240Hz, screen-body 90.8%, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, 401ppi, 480nit

: 6.59 “FHD LCD, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling rate 240Hz, screen-body 90.8%, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, 401ppi, 480nit processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX at 5nm

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX at 5nm memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 128 / 256GB internal UFS 3.1

OS: ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral connectivity: 5G, 360 ° antenna, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C, NFC, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

5G, 360 ° antenna, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C, NFC, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.05, FOV 79 °, FF rear: 64MP main, f / 1.7, FOV 81 °, AF 8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, FOV 112 °, FF 2MP macro, f / 2.4, FOV 89 °, FF video up to 4K at 30fps

drums: 5.000mAh with 67W charging

5.000mAh with 67W charging dimensions and weight: 164,3×75,8×8,7mm for 205g

164,3×75,8×8,7mm for 205g colors: gray, blue

PRICES

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is offered in China in three versions: