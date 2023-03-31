Official OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition: uniqueness costs, not customers | Price China

- Advertisement -

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition is finally official. Rock not like the musical genre, once synonymous with cool, but as the surface of Jupiter which it tries to evoke to those who observe its back cover. To achieve this by giving a credible effect both on an aesthetic and tactile level, OnePlus has used a material “never used before by industry” called 3D Microlite, a “hybrid that hasn’t been seen before and that is also aesthetically unique”.

The intention to create something unique is cost OnePlus a lot in terms of resources. The company confesses that a year has been invested in research and development and that the efficiency productive for the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition back cover is the 25% of the classic one in glassso each limited edition back panel is hand selected.

The back is unique, and the i are also unique details that make up the “kit” OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition. Included is the SIM extractor with a specific design, dedicated stickers and a postcard inviting you to travel to Jupiter. As we told you a few days ago, the rear surface apart from the special edition of OnePlus 11 is like any other unit of the smartphone.

Surprisingly, however, in light of the commitment of the research and development department and the low production efficiency, the special edition costs no more than the standard. In China, the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition costs 4,899 yuan, around 655 euros at the current exchange rate, i.e. as much as the equivalent standard 16+512 GB variant in classic colourways. Will it come to us? Very very unlikely.

ONEPLUS 11 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display: 6.7″ Samsung AMOLED LTPO, QHD+ resolution (525 ppi), adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 92.7% screen-to-body ratio, 1300 nit peak brightness, Dolby Vision, eye protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: 12 or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM 256 or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage

connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS

Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS audio: 2x microphones, 2x speakers, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio

2x microphones, 2x speakers, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio unlock: in-display fingerprint reader

in-display fingerprint reader operating system: Android 13 with OxygenOS 13

Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 cameras: front: 16 MP, f/2.4, FOV 82° Hasselblad rear: 50MP primary Sony IMX890, f/1.8, FOV 84°, AF, OIS 48 MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX581, f/2.2, FOV 115°, AF, macro 3.5cm 32MP telephoto Sony IMX709, f/2.0, FOV 49°, AF, 2x optical zoom, 20x digital video up to 8K @24fps, LED flash

dimensions and weight: 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53 mm for 205 grams

163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53 mm for 205 grams drums: 5000 mAh with 100 watt wired charging.

