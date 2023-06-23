Official Nvidia RTX 4060: 20% faster than the RTX 3060 in addition to being cheaper

- Advertisement -

NVIDIA has officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card, which will launch on June 29. The card aims to provide an affordable option for mainstream gamers while offering improved performance and better power efficiency.

The GeForce RTX 4060 is equipped with the AD107-400-A1 GPU with 3072 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. She offers 20% performance gain over RTX 3060 in standard framing and up to 70% with DLSS 3 enabled. The card’s 128-bit bus interface and impressive 272 GB/s memory bandwidth promise smooth gameplay and multitasking.

NVIDIA emphasizes power efficiency with the RTX 4060. It has a lower total graphics power (TGP) (115 W) than its predecessor (170 W), resulting in reduced power consumption during gaming, idle time and video playback. You should therefore see significant savings on your electricity bill.

The RTX 4060 is cheaper than the RTX 3060

The launch of the RTX 4060 will coincide with the release of various custom models from manufacturers such as Asus, Colorful, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, Inno3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac. This gives consumers a wide range of options based on cooling solutions, aesthetics and additional functions.

The good news is that the RTX 4060 will be priced at just $299, while the previous RTX 3060 was released starting at $329. In France, the retailer Proshop has already listed GPUs at prices ranging from 349 euros to 499 euros. We currently find RTX 3060s below 300 euros, but the prices of new cards should quickly drop. Considering the difference in performance, opting for the RTX 4060 rather than the RTX 3060 is ultimately quite interesting.

Upgrading from a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU to the GeForce RTX 4060 enables multiply performance by 2.3 on average over a varied selection of 18 games. Likewise, GeForce GTX 1060 users can expect not only higher refresh rates but also the introduction of ray tracing and DLSS technology. See you on June 29th.