Official Nubia Z50: Snapdragon 8 gen 2 and 144Hz refresh rate | Price China

- Advertisement -

Nubia Z50 arrives on the market as one of the first smartphones to be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform presented by Qualcomm last month. After vivo X90 Pro Plus, Xiaomi 13 and related Pro variant, therefore, here is a new device equipped with the latest generation processor, a top range to make its debut 6.67 inches with dual rear cameras 64+50MP which is accompanied by a multi-channel spectral sensor surrounded by a circular LED flash.

Under the glass shell (but the green version offers a leather finish) there is a heat dissipation system a steam chambera battery of 5,000mAh with fast charging a 80W, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal memory. Compatibility with 5G networks is foreseen, the operating system is Android 13 with MyOS 13 customization.

DATA SHEET

display: AMOLED 6.67″ FHD+ curved, 20:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling, DCI-P3 100%, 10-bit color depth, 1,000nit max brightness

AMOLED 6.67″ FHD+ curved, 20:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling, DCI-P3 100%, 10-bit color depth, 1,000nit max brightness mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

memory: 8/12/16GB LPDDR5X RAM 128GB / 256GB / 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage

dual SIM: Yes

Yes cooling system: VC 36.462mm2

VC 36.462mm2 os: Android 13 with MyOS 13

Android 13 with MyOS 13 audio: 2x stereo speakers, DTS: X Ultra

2x stereo speakers, DTS: X Ultra fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, GPS

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, GPS cameras : front: 16MP, f/2.45 rear: 64MP main, Sony IMX787, f/1.6, OIS, 35mm eq. 50MP ultra wide angle, Samsung JN1, FOV 116°, f/2,2, macro 2cm, 14mm eq. multi-channel spectral sensor

: video recording: 8K

8K battery: 5,000mAh with 80W charging

5,000mAh with 80W charging colors: Black, White (with glass shell), Green (in leather)

Black, White (with glass shell), Green (in leather) thickness: green 197g, black and white 199g

- Advertisement -

PRICES

Nubia Z50 is proposed in China at the following prices:

8/128GB: 2,999 yuan, approximately 405 euros

8/256GB; 3,399 yuan, approximately 459 euros

12/256GB: 3,699 yuan, approximately 500 Euros

12/512GB: 3,999 yuan, approximately 540 euros

16GB/1TB: 5,999 yuan, approximately 811 euros