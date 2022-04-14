Official Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro: Under Display Camera and dedicated gaming chip

After the Red Magic 7, Nubia announced the PRO version of its gaming smartphone, an Android 12-based device with Redmagic OS 5.0 custom interface and equipped with a 16 megapixel Under Display Camera (UDC) hidden under the display for a “full screen” experience.

The panel used by Nubia for this device is a 6.8 inch AMOLED with FHD + resolution, Variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, Multi-finger Touch Sampling Rate at 960Hz and DC Dimming. The processor is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with Snapdragon X655G modem, made with a 4nm process, supported by 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB or 256GB of UFS3 storage. 1, respectively, for the Supernova (transparent) and Obsidian versions. Both versions have an additional 6GB of virtual RAM.

To ensure that Qualcomm’s processor deals exclusively with ensuring maximum performance during games, but not only, Nubia has added a dedicated gaming chip, called Red Core 1, which manages audio, RGB lighting and haptic feedback.

Maximum long-term performance is also guaranteed by the Pro Vision Gaming’s new 9.0 cooling system which combines active and passive dissipation. In addition to a 4124 mm2 vapor chamber and the new back plate made of aircraft aluminum, the Red Magic 7 Pro has a new turbofan that increases the air volume up to 33.3%, reaching 89,300 mm3 / s, thanks 20,000 rpm

Despite this performance, the fan, thanks to the 0.1 mm ultra-thin blades, to the ISO alloy frame structure, to the metal cover and to the four high energy efficiency coils, will always remain very silent. The Supernova edition has four RGB lights built into the fan.

Among other features, the inevitable customizable triggers, Bluetooth connectivity 5.2Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n / ac / ax 2 * 2 MIMO, Type C port, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, 7th generation fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, 3 microphones, DTS sound it’s a 5000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging.

The rear photographic compartment has a 64 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.79 aperture, flanked by an 8 megapixel ultra wide lens with f / 2.2 aperture, and a 2 megapixel macro lens sensor with f / 2.0 aperture. The front camera The 16-megapixel UDC has an f / 2.0 aperturea viewing angle of 83 ° and 1.22um pixels.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + Red Core 1

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + Red Core 1 Display : 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD +, 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz Touch Sampling Rate, DC Dimming

: 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD +, 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz Touch Sampling Rate, DC Dimming Memory : 16GB RAM LPDDR5X Storage: Obsidian 256GB / Supernova 512GB

: Camera : Rear: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front: UDC 16MP

: Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n / ac / ax 2 * 2 mimo, Type C, 3.5mm jack,

: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n / ac / ax 2 * 2 mimo, Type C, 3.5mm jack, Audio : dual speakers, 3 microphones, DTS sound

: dual speakers, 3 microphones, DTS sound Sensors : 7th generation footprints

: 7th generation footprints Drums : 5000mAh dual cell with 65W fast charging support

: 5000mAh dual cell with 65W fast charging support Dimensions and weight: 166.27×77.1×9.98 mm 235 grams

Other : cooling system with vapor chamber and turbofan, RGB lights, game trigger

: cooling system with vapor chamber and turbofan, RGB lights, game trigger Versions : Supernova (Transparent) / Obsidian (Black version)

: Supernova (Transparent) / Obsidian (Black version) System operating: Android 12 with RedmagicOS 5.0

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro will be available from April 27, 2022 on the official REDMAGIC website with an “early bird” offer from April 22.