Official Nokia G21: up to three days of autonomy at 170 euros

Nokia G21 is the new medium-low range smartphone from HMD Global, finally announced after a series of rumors had heralded its imminent debut. The smartphone arrives on the international market as the heir to Nokia G20, announced by the Finnish brand last spring and subsequently made available also in Italy at the list price of 179 euros.

G21 aims to represent an evolutionary step compared to its predecessor, and it does so – or rather, tries to do it, waiting for feedback in the field – by abandoning the MediaTek G35 and relying on to Unisoc T606. It is a further demonstration of how the Chinese manufacturer is increasingly establishing itself in the smartphone processor market.

Strong point of Nokia G21 is autonomy: HMD guarantees up to three days of use, thanks also to the saving mode that can be activated at two distinct levels, 10 and 20%, thus allowing to further extend the life of the 5,050mAh battery in case of need. Compared to the G20, the display has been improved, again with a 6.5-inch diagonal but now equipped with 90Hz refresh rate.

A potential quantum leap is the main camera from 50MP, which thus replaces the 48MP one on the G20. Be warned, though: more megapixels doesn’t necessarily mean better photos, therefore a field test will be needed to test the possible improvement. Nokia abandons the 5MP ultra wide angle, while the 2MP macro cam and the 2MP camera for depth remain unchanged: therefore the choice to remove a camera – from four to three – remains unchanged, giving up the ultra wide angle.

NOKIA G21 – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: 6.5 “HD + LCD with 90Hz refresh rate

6.5 “HD + LCD with 90Hz refresh rate SoC: Unisoc T606 at 12nm – 2x Cortex-A75 + 6x Cortex-A55, Mali G57 MP1 GPU

Unisoc T606 at 12nm – 2x Cortex-A75 + 6x Cortex-A55, Mali G57 MP1 GPU memory: 4GB of RAM 64 / 128GB internal expandable

dual SIM: yes, with 3 slots (SIM1 + SIM2 + microSD)

yes, with 3 slots (SIM1 + SIM2 + microSD) connectivity: 4G, 3.5mm jack

4G, 3.5mm jack fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: front:? rear: 50MP main 2MP macro 2MP depth Super Resolution, night mode

battery: 5,050mAh with recharge at 18W

5,050mAh with thickness: 8.5mm

8.5mm OS: Android 11 (will receive the update to Android 12)

Android 11 (will receive the update to Android 12) colors: Nordic Blue, Dusk

PRICE

Nokia G21 will be offered shortly on the European market with a starting price of 170 euros.