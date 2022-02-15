MobileAndroid

Official Nokia G21: up to three days of autonomy at 170 euros

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Nokia G21 is the new medium-low range smartphone from HMD Global, finally announced after a series of rumors had heralded its imminent debut. The smartphone arrives on the international market as the heir to Nokia G20, announced by the Finnish brand last spring and subsequently made available also in Italy at the list price of 179 euros.

G21 aims to represent an evolutionary step compared to its predecessor, and it does so – or rather, tries to do it, waiting for feedback in the field – by abandoning the MediaTek G35 and relying on to Unisoc T606. It is a further demonstration of how the Chinese manufacturer is increasingly establishing itself in the smartphone processor market.

Strong point of Nokia G21 is autonomy: HMD guarantees up to three days of use, thanks also to the saving mode that can be activated at two distinct levels, 10 and 20%, thus allowing to further extend the life of the 5,050mAh battery in case of need. Compared to the G20, the display has been improved, again with a 6.5-inch diagonal but now equipped with 90Hz refresh rate.

Read:

Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

A potential quantum leap is the main camera from 50MP, which thus replaces the 48MP one on the G20. Be warned, though: more megapixels doesn’t necessarily mean better photos, therefore a field test will be needed to test the possible improvement. Nokia abandons the 5MP ultra wide angle, while the 2MP macro cam and the 2MP camera for depth remain unchanged: therefore the choice to remove a camera – from four to three – remains unchanged, giving up the ultra wide angle.

NOKIA G21 – TECHNICAL SHEET

  • display: 6.5 “HD + LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
  • SoC: Unisoc T606 at 12nm – 2x Cortex-A75 + 6x Cortex-A55, Mali G57 MP1 GPU
  • memory:
    • 4GB of RAM
    • 64 / 128GB internal expandable
  • dual SIM: yes, with 3 slots (SIM1 + SIM2 + microSD)
  • connectivity: 4G, 3.5mm jack
  • fingerprint sensor: lateral
  • cameras:
    • front:?
    • rear:
      • 50MP main
      • 2MP macro
      • 2MP depth
      • Super Resolution, night mode
  • battery: 5,050mAh with recharge at 18W
  • thickness: 8.5mm
  • OS: Android 11 (will receive the update to Android 12)
  • colors: Nordic Blue, Dusk

PRICE

Nokia G21 will be offered shortly on the European market with a starting price of 170 euros.

Previous articleSo it’s the exclusive smart lamp for Google employees
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Official Nokia G21: up to three days of autonomy at 170 euros

Nokia G21 is the new medium-low range smartphone from HMD Global, finally announced after a series of rumors...
Tech News

So it’s the exclusive smart lamp for Google employees

Surely the floor lamp you have at home is nothing like Google's proposal. But don't get your...
Tech News

Instagram makes it easier to react to stories with a new option

Instagram is adding a new option to Stories so you can react to content without it being sent...
Android

Android 13 can run Windows 11 in a virtual machine

Although we will still have to wait a long time until the official arrival of Android 13 (in...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.