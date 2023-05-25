official nokia c32 in italy: images, specifications and price

Nokia announces the availability on the Italian market of C32the Finnish company’s first C-series smartphone with a rear main camera from 50MP. Compared to the predecessor which has a 13 MP one, the step forward in terms of resolution is important, but more generally it seems that Nokia has revised the whole concept of its low-end smartphone a bit.

Compared with C31, also has a different display diagonal. And the dynamics are peculiar, instead of going up it goes down: from the 6.74 inches of the predecessor to the 6.5 inches of C32, a sign that we probably went too far before and 6.5 inches were judged a good compromise. In its place the drop notch but on the other hand the resolution of the selfie camera grows to 8 megapixels.

Nokia C32 arrives with Android 13 on board (it may seem obvious, but it’s not) and with the promise of two years of support with quarterly updates to security patches. C32 is available in three colourways vibrant: Charcoal (black), Autumn Green and Beach Pink.

The smartphone is available for purchase on the Nokia portal at the list price of 149 euros for the configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The one with 3 GB of RAM is present on the portal but not available, we do not know the price. At the time of writing it’s not on amazon yet, where he should land soon if he follows in the footsteps of his predecessor, who, moreover, is in these days offer (see below).

Nokia C32, Specifications

display: 6.5 inch HD+ resolution, 2.5D cover glass

SoC : Unisoc 9863A1, octa core up to 1.6GHz max frequency

memories : 3 or 4 GB of LPDDR4X type RAM (+3 GB Virtual RAM), 64 GB of storage space expandable via microSD up to 256 GB

cameras : primary rear: 50 MP with AF macro rear: 2 MP Front: 8 MP fixed focus

connectivity : 4G LTE Cat4, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, Galileo, USB-C, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack

unlock : physical fingerprint reader + face unlock even with mask

system operating : Android 13

updates : 2 years of quarterly security updates

resistence IP52, back in reinforced glass

drums : 5,000mAh

recharge : 10 watts (5 volts, 2 amps)

size : 164.6 x 75.9 x 8.55mm

: 164.6 x 75.9 x 8.55mm weight: 199.4 grams.

