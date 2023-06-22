Official Nokia C12 with Android 12 Go and virtually expandable RAM

- Advertisement -

Nokia C12 is the new low-end smartphone of the Finnish brand equipped with an operating system Android 12 Go Edition. After the announcement of the T21 tablet, here is an unprecedented product designed for those who need an essential device without renouncing smart features. It has a 5MP front camera – in the waterdrop notch – and an 8MP rear one.

Nokia promises improved shots, faster opening of apps (thanks to Android 12 Go) and a long autonomy of the 3000 mAh battery, as well as a particular resistence to shocks and falls. As Adam Ferguson – Global Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global explains:

What people love about Nokia phones is their extreme durability. The new C12 offers exactly that, with the addition of an intelligent camera and improved performance.

Nokia guarantees at least two years of patches regular security.

TECHNICAL FEATURES Nokia C12

display: 6.3″HD+

6.3″HD+ processor: Unisoc 9863A1 octa-core up to 1.6GHz

Unisoc 9863A1 octa-core up to 1.6GHz memory: 2/3GB of LPDDR4X RAM – virtually expandable by 2GB 64GB internal expandable up to 256GB with microSD

os: Android 12Go

Android 12Go connectivity: 4G Cat4, WiFI 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS

4G Cat4, WiFI 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS unlock: facial even with mask

facial even with mask waterproof: IP52

IP52 cameras: front: 5MP, FF rear: 8MP, AF, LED flash

battery: Removable 3,000mAh, Battery Saver function

Removable 3,000mAh, Battery Saver function dimensions and weight: 160.6×74.3×8.75mm by 177.4g

160.6×74.3×8.75mm by 177.4g colors: Light Mint, Charcoal, Dark Cyan

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The debut of Nokia C12 in Italy is scheduled for the next few weeks at a price that will be communicated shortly.