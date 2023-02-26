Official Nokia C02: Android Go and removable battery for those who demand simplicity

- Advertisement -

Nokia C02 is the new entry-level smartphone from HMD Global equipped with the Android Go operating system. No announcements, simply adding it to the catalog on the international site decreed its debut on the market. It has no pretensions of being a “high performance” device, rather it wants to respond to needs of those who need a simple product to be used which, however, guarantees good autonomy and can be updated over time.

The new C02 is made in polycarbonate and effectively follows in the footsteps of Nokia C01 Plus, announced by the Finnish brand in mid-2021. Just as the latter, in fact, has Android Go as its operating system (Android 12 in this case, C01 Plus was based on Android 11), and both share the removable battery from 3,000mAh and the display from 5.45 inches. Under the shock-resistant and IP52 waterproof shell there is an unidentified 1.4GHz quad-core processor flanked by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage memory.

As for connectivity, support for 4G networks, WiFi 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 is provided. There is also a 3.5mm jack. Finally, there are two cameras: one in front integrated into the eye-catching upper frame (2MP), a back one from 5MP with LED flash.

TECHNICAL FEATURES Nokia C02

display: 5.45″ FWVGA+, 18:9

5.45″ FWVGA+, 18:9 processor: quad-core 1.4GHz

quad-core 1.4GHz memory: 2GB of RAM 32GB internal expandable up to 256GB via microSD

os: Android 12 Go Edition

audio: 1x microphone, 1x speaker

1x microphone, 1x speaker safety: face unlock (even with mask), 2 years of quarterly security updates

face unlock (even with mask), 2 years of quarterly security updates resistence: IP52

IP52 connectivity: 4G, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, 3.5mm jack

4G, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, 3.5mm jack cameras: front: 2MP rear: 5MP, LED flash

drums: Removable 3000mAh, 5W charging

size: 148.7×71.2x10mm for 191g

148.7×71.2x10mm for 191g colors: Dark Cyan, Charcoal

Price and availability have not yet been communicated.