Official Motorola Moto G53: even the low-end is renewed

Today, Motorola presented the new Moto X40 in China, but the top of the range was not the only smartphone to be announced during the event. The winged house has in fact also taken the opportunity to renew its proposal for medium-low rangegoing to present the new Moto G53.

The smartphone in question is a terminal equipped with connectivity 5G which looks to the lower segment of the market, an element that immediately stands out due to the adoption of a display 6.5″ LCD with HD+ resolution equal to 1,600 x 720 pixels. The panel is undoubtedly poorly defined, but it is still supported by the refresh rate a 120Hz which also gives you access to 240Hz touch sampling.

Under the body we find an unspecified octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, flanked by 4 and 8 GB RAM memory what can be expanded another 3 GB through the use of swap memory. This fishing come on 128GB of internal storage space – there is only one cut – which in turn can be increased with the use of a card microSD.

Among other noteworthy features we point out the presence of a 50 megapixel main camera assisted by a depth sensor from 2MP, while previously we find a unit from 8 MegaPixels set in the hole at the top of the screen. There is also a battery 5,000mAh with support for fast charging a 18Wa side fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm headphone jack and MyUi 5.0 interface based on Android 13.

Motorola Moto G53 is available in China in black and gray colors, proposed at 899 yuan (about 120 euros) for the basic cut 4/128GBwhile switching to 1,099 yuan (about 147 euros) for the variant 8/128GB. At the moment there are no details regarding availability in western markets, but it is possible that the smartphone could leave China and also reach Europe.

MOTOROLA MOTO G53 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.5″ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling), 1600 x 720 pixels

: 6.5″ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling), 1600 x 720 pixels chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core SoC

: Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core SoC memories : 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable via microSD

: 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable via microSD cameras : rear primary: 50 MP Depth sensor: 2MP front: 8 MP

: connectivity : 5G, WiFi, USB-C

: 5G, WiFi, USB-C certification IP68

dimensions and weight : 162.7 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm and 183 grams

: 162.7 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm and 183 grams battery : 5,000mAh with 18W wired charging

: 5,000mAh with 18W wired charging os : MyUI 5.0 based on Android 13

: MyUI 5.0 based on Android 13 other: side fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack