official moto tab g62 with snapdragon 680. also lte

Moto Tab G62 is , and with its presentation we are finally able to dispel any doubts about processors present under the body. We use the plural because there are actually two tablets, one in WiFi version, the other WiFi + LTE. And now we can say that what was reported by Google Play Console at the end of June was not correct: it was in fact assumed a 678 (presented in 2020) for the WiFi model and a Snapdragon 665 (2019) for the LTE one. So two SoCs that dated for a mid-2022 tablet? Not at all: the processor – for both variants it is neither one nor the other.

Below the display 10.6 inch LCD there is indeed room for it Snapdragon 680, one with 4G activated, the other not. There is Android 12 on board, the battery from 7.700mAh it can be recharged up to 20W and the available memory reaches 64GB (expandable). One cut for RAM: 4GB. In common there is also the photographic sector, consisting of three 8MP camerasof which two on the back (main and ultra wide angle) and one on the front.

MOTO TAB G62 4G AND WIFI ONLY: TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: 10.6 “FHD + LCD, 220ppi, 5: 3, 60Hz refresh rate

10.6 “FHD + LCD, 220ppi, 5: 3, 60Hz refresh rate processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (4G)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (4G) memory: 4GB of RAM 64GB internal expandable

connectivity: 4G (optional), WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm jack, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo

4G (optional), WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm jack, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo audio: 4x speaker, 1x microphone, Dolby Atmos

4x speaker, 1x microphone, Dolby Atmos unlock: facial

facial cameras: front: 8MP, FF, video up FHD @ 30fps rear: 8MP main, AF 8MP ultra wide angle and depth, 118 ° FOV, f / 2.2, 1.12µm pixel video up to FHD @ 30fps

battery: 7.700mAh with 20W charging

7.700mAh with 20W charging dimensions and weight: 251,2×158,8×7,45mm for 465g

251,2×158,8×7,45mm for 465g resistance: r water repellent (WiFi model only)

water repellent (WiFi model only) OS: Android 12

Android 12 body: metal and plastic

PRICE

These are the prices of the Moto Tab G62 and Moto Tab G62 LTE for the Indian market:

Moto Tab G62: INR 15,999, approx 197 euros

Moto Tab G62 LTE: INR 17,999, approx 222 euros