Official Moto G52: promising mid-range, but it’s 4G! Europe price

Announced by the rumors of the past weeks, Moto G52 makes its official debut on the market. We could define it as a smartphone that – at least on paper – is half successful: for the band to which it belongs (the average one), in fact, it has interesting characteristics such as the OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate or the main camera from 50MPbut it comes with the processor Snapdragon 680 which shows that connectivity is limited to 4G. There is also talk of marketing in Europe, and in our continent even medium-range devices are increasingly compatible with new generation networks.

So also for this small detail it is difficult to define it as the heir to the Moto G51, a smartphone that with G52 has different points of contact (aesthetics included) but which, conversely, offers full support to 5G networks. The smartphone offers a display of 6.6 in which, as mentioned, is an OLED with 90Hz refresh rate. It is surrounded by edges that we cannot define as thin, especially in the china feature that, however, unites all smartphones belonging to this market segment.

Under the body – weighing just 169 grams – there is the Snapdragon 680 processor, while the battery from 5,000mAh supports TurboPower charging up to 30W. There are three cameras on the back, the main 50MP and the two secondary 8MP (ultra wide angle) and depth cameras. The 16MP front cam is housed inside a centrally positioned hole.

MOTO G52 – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: 6.6 “FHD + OLED, 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, 402ppi, 20: 9 ratio

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

memory: 4 / 6GB of RAM 128 / 256GB internal expandable up to 1TB

connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS

unlock: fingerprint sensor

fingerprint sensor OS: Android 12

audio: 2x stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm jack, 2x microphones

2x stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm jack, 2x microphones resistence: IP52

dual SIM: yes, hybrid

cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.45, 1um pixel rear: Main 50MP, f / 1.8, 0.64um pixels, AF 8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 1.12um pixel third camera (data not available) video up to FHD @ 30fps

drums: 5.000mAh with 30W charging

dimensions: 160.98×74.46×7.99mm

160.98×74.46×7.99mm weight: 169g

colors: Charcoal Gray, Porcelain White, Glacier Blue

PRICE

Motorola Moto G52 will be marketed over the next few weeks in selected European countries at the starting price of 249.99 euros.