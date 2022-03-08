Official Moto G22: new low-end protagonist?

Moto G22 is official. The smartphone appeared without too much fanfare on the Motorola’s Italian site allowing us to know (now with certainty) the design and the main technical characteristics. The device had been talked about several times in recent days, especially thanks to the renderings shared on the network by Roland Quandt.

So the rumors had seen us well: the technical data and the aesthetics of Moto G22 correspond to what emerged previously. The smartphone is therefore equipped with a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with 90Hz refresh rate MediaTek G37 processor, a large 5,000mAh And three rear cameras with 50MP main sensor. At its side we find the 8MP ultra wide-angle and the depth sensor and the macro sensor, both from 2MP. The 16MP front camera is integrated into a centrally positioned hole, a different (and more “modern”) solution compared to the Moto G20’s teardrop notch.

MOTO G22 – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: Max Vision 6.5 “HD +, 268ppi, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 89.03% screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate

Max Vision 6.5 “HD +, 268ppi, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 89.03% screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate processor: MadiaTek Helio G37 (4x A53 @ 2,3GHz + 4x A53 @ 1,8GHz), IMG-GE8230 GPU at 680MHz

MadiaTek Helio G37 (4x A53 @ 2,3GHz + 4x A53 @ 1,8GHz), IMG-GE8230 GPU at 680MHz memory: 4GB of RAM 64GB internal expandable via microSD up to 1TB

fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral OS: Android 12

Android 12 audio: 1x speaker, 1x microphone, 3.5mm jack

1x speaker, 1x microphone, 3.5mm jack connectivity: 4G, WiGi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo

4G, WiGi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo waterproof: Yes

Yes dual SIM: yes, 2 Nano SIM + 1 microSD

yes, 2 Nano SIM + 1 microSD cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.45, 1um pixels, video up to FHD @ 30fps rear: Main 50MP, f / 1.8, 0.64um pixel, 4-in-1 1.28um, PDAF 8MP ultra wide angle, 1.12um f / 2.2 pixel, 118 ° FOV 2MP depth, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels 2MP macro, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels LED flash, video up to FHD @ 30fps

battery: 5,000mAh, 15W charging

5,000mAh, 15W charging dimensions and weight: 163,95×74,94×8,49mm for 185g

PRICE

Motorola has not yet officially announced the price of the Moto G22, but Roland Quandt has revealed that – at least in Germany – it should cost 169.99 euros. We will see if it will also be confirmed for our country. There are three colors available: Pearl White, Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue.