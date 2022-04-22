Official Moto G and G Stylus 5G 2022: the series is renewed, there is also the stylus | USA prices

Motorola announced the 2022 versions expected from Moto G 5G And Moto G Stylus 5G: are intended for the North American market – at least for now – and update the specifications of the previous models Moto G 5G (November 2020) and Moto G Stylus 5G (June 2021). Attention regarding the smartphone with the stylus: in the USA a device has already been official since February that (once again!) Bears the same name, but it is the 4G version.
In short, in short, they are the 2022 version of the models compatible with the new generation networks. We have already talked about them in recent days, now we have the opportunity to get to know them a little more closely by summarizing their main technical characteristics. Starting with what perhaps turns out to be the more interesting of the two, or G Stylus 5G, equipped with integrated nib in Galaxy style
Note S22 Ultra to work even more fully on images, videos and documents (there is also the Moto Note app).
G Stylus is equipped with a Max Vision display from 6.8 inches with 120Hz refresh rateprocessor Snapdragon 6955,000mAh battery and three rear cameras with main sensor from 50MP.
The same 50MP main camera also on the Moto G 5G, which however loses the ultra wide angle in favor of a 2MP macro cam. The front one is 13MP, while on the G Stylus it is 16MP. The processor also changes, in this case a MediaTek Dimensity 700. There is 5G (but not NFC, instead present on Stylus), as well as the 5,000mAh battery.
MOTO G 5G (2022)
- display: 6.5 “HD + IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi, 20: 9, 88% screen-to-body
- processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700
- memory: 6 / 256GB expandable up to 512GB
- OS: Android 12
- fingerprint sensor: lateral
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NO NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass
- audio: Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones
- certification: IP52
- cameras:
- Front: 13MP, f / 2.2, 1.12um pixels, FHD # 30fps video
- rear:
- Main 50MP, f / 1.8, 0.64um pixels (12.5MP Quad Pixel, f / 1.8, 1.3um pixels)
- 2MP macro, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels
- 2MP depth, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels
- dimensions and weight: 165.4×75.8×9.44mm for 204g
- drums: 5.000mAh with 10W charging
- color: Moonlight Gray
MOTO G STYLUS 5G
- display: LTPS 6.8 “FHD + Max Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, 20.5: 9, 83% screen-to-body
- processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
- memory: 8 / 256GB expandable up to 1TB
- fingerprint sensor: lateral
- OS: Android 12
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
- audio: 2x microphones
- cameras:
- Front: 16MP f / 2.2, 1um pixel, Quad Pixel, FHD @ 30fps video
- rear:
- Main 50MP, f / 1.9, 0.64um pixel (Quad Pixel), OIS
- 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 118 °
- 2MP depth, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels
- dimensions and weight: 168.9×75.8×9.3mm for 215g
- drums: 5,000mAh with TurboPower 10 Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 charging
- colors: Steel Blue, Seafoam Green
AVAILABILITY AND PRICES
- Moto G Stylus 5G: from April 28 (presale from today) to $ 499.99 In the USA. Coming to Canada
- Moto G 5G: from 19 May to $ 399.99 In the USA. Coming to Canada
