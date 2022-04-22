Official Moto G and G Stylus 5G 2022: the series is renewed, there is also the stylus | USA prices

Motorola announced the 2022 versions expected from Moto G 5G And Moto G Stylus 5G: are intended for the North American market – at least for now – and update the specifications of the previous models Moto G 5G (November 2020) and Moto G Stylus 5G (June 2021). Attention regarding the smartphone with the stylus: in the USA a device has already been official since February that (once again!) Bears the same name, but it is the 4G version.

In short, in short, they are the 2022 version of the models compatible with the new generation networks. We have already talked about them in recent days, now we have the opportunity to get to know them a little more closely by summarizing their main technical characteristics. Starting with what perhaps turns out to be the more interesting of the two, or G Stylus 5G, equipped with integrated nib in Galaxy style Note S22 Ultra to work even more fully on images, videos and documents (there is also the Moto Note app).

G Stylus is equipped with a Max Vision display from 6.8 inches with 120Hz refresh rateprocessor Snapdragon 6955,000mAh battery and three rear cameras with main sensor from 50MP.

The same 50MP main camera also on the Moto G 5G, which however loses the ultra wide angle in favor of a 2MP macro cam. The front one is 13MP, while on the G Stylus it is 16MP. The processor also changes, in this case a MediaTek Dimensity 700. There is 5G (but not NFC, instead present on Stylus), as well as the 5,000mAh battery.

MOTO G 5G (2022)

display: 6.5 “HD + IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi, 20: 9, 88% screen-to-body

6.5 “HD + IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi, 20: 9, 88% screen-to-body processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 memory: 6 / 256GB expandable up to 512GB

6 / 256GB expandable up to 512GB OS: Android 12

Android 12 fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NO NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NO NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass audio: Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones

Dolby Atmos, 2x microphones certification: IP52

IP52 cameras: Front: 13MP, f / 2.2, 1.12um pixels, FHD # 30fps video rear: Main 50MP, f / 1.8, 0.64um pixels (12.5MP Quad Pixel, f / 1.8, 1.3um pixels) 2MP macro, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels 2MP depth, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels

dimensions and weight: 165.4×75.8×9.44mm for 204g

165.4×75.8×9.44mm for 204g drums: 5.000mAh with 10W charging

5.000mAh with 10W charging color: Moonlight Gray

MOTO G STYLUS 5G

display: LTPS 6.8 “FHD + Max Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, 20.5: 9, 83% screen-to-body

LTPS 6.8 “FHD + Max Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, 20.5: 9, 83% screen-to-body processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memory: 8 / 256GB expandable up to 1TB

8 / 256GB expandable up to 1TB fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral OS: Android 12

Android 12 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou audio: 2x microphones

2x microphones cameras: Front: 16MP f / 2.2, 1um pixel, Quad Pixel, FHD @ 30fps video rear: Main 50MP, f / 1.9, 0.64um pixel (Quad Pixel), OIS 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 118 ° 2MP depth, f / 2.4, 1.75um pixels

dimensions and weight: 168.9×75.8×9.3mm for 215g

168.9×75.8×9.3mm for 215g drums: 5,000mAh with TurboPower 10 Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 charging

5,000mAh with TurboPower 10 Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 charging colors: Steel Blue, Seafoam Green

