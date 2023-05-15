official mediatek dimensity 9200+: more powerful cpu and gpu

- Advertisement -

As promised in recent days, MediaTek has announced its new top-of-the-range mobile SoC in China in the past few hours: it’s called Dimensity 9200 Plus, and as it is easy to imagine it is an upgrade of the Dimensity 9200 released last November. The improvements are particularly significant in gaming scenarios, since we have increases in the operating frequencies of all CPU cores and in the overall power of the GPU. Outlining in numbers:

The full-power Cortex-X3 core jumps from 3.05 to a whopping 3.35 GHz

Cortex-A715 high-power 3-core cluster jumps from 2.85GHz to 3GHz

Cortex-A510 high-efficiency 4-core cluster scales from 1.8 to 2 GHz

Immortalis-G715 GPU power increases by 17%

Most other key components remain unchanged – this applies to ISPs, Wi-Fi chips (which, we recall, already support the version 7 standard, which has not even been 100% finalized yet) and much more. Even the manufacturing process is still the same – second generation 4nm TSMC. It’s still the most advanced and refined knot on the market, so it’s really hard to complain. It is interesting to observe how MediaTek’s marketing insists a lot on energy efficiency: according to the company, the chip consumes between 5 and 15% in various scenarios compared to an unspecified “top-of-the-range alternative of 2023” (it’s not that there are many options in addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2).

So summarizing all the details of the chip:

Production process: TSMC 4nm second generation

CPUs: 1x Arm Cortex-X3 up to 3.35GHz 3x Arm Cortex-A715 up to 3GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A510 up to 2GHz

GPUs: Arm Immortalis-G715

APUs: MediaTek A690

ISP: MediaTek Imagiq 890

Supported RAM: LPDDR5X @ 8533Mbps

Supported storage: UFS 4.0 + MCQ

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus is expected to hit the market relatively quickly, according to the chipmaker: by the end of May, to be more precise. However, we have no advances on which smartphone will open the proverbial dance.

It is interesting to note how MediaTek has forged ahead this year. The “smooth” Dimension 9200, which came out a few days before Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, was only a little less powerful than the Qualcomm chip, and given the significant increases in clock frequencies it is reasonable to hypothesize (but we emphasize: they are only theories for now) that MediaTek will have the most powerful chip on the market for a while. It remains to be understood how Qualcomm intends to move: the most recent rumors indicate that this year there will be no “Plus” variant, but we will go directly to the third generation. But with what timing?