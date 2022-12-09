Official MediaTek Dimensity 9200: all the details of the new top-of-the-range chip

- Advertisement -

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is official: here is the top-of-the-range Soc of the new generation Chinese manufacturer for 2023. The chip has just been unveiled in China, and the company promises “a new era of flagship smartphones with incredible performance and intelligent energy efficiency.” It is also the first chip, MediaTek always says, to implement ARMv9 cores that are exclusively 64-bit compatible, to implement a Wi-Fi 7 receiver, and the first with an ISP that can natively support RGBW sensors. Here are all the details

Productive process : TSMC 4 nm second generation

: TSMC 4 nm second generation CPU : 1x Arm Cortex-X3 up to 3.05 GHz 3x Arm Cortex-A715 up to 2.85 GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A510 up to 1.8 GHz

: GPU : Arm Immortalis-G715

: APU : MediaTek A690

: ISP : MediaTek Imagiq 890

: RAM supported: LPDDR5X at 8,533 Mbps

supported: LPDDR5X at 8,533 Mbps Storage supported: UFS 4.0 + MCQ

The new MediaTek APU 690 promises up to 35% higher performance and up to 45% lower power consumption compared to its predecessor, as well as improved memory sharing efficiency between DLA performance core and flexible VPU core. The DLA, however, is all new with a brand new Mixed-Precision mode. Thanks to it, the accuracy in object recognition has increased by 89%.

The ISP Imagiq 890 is the first ISP to natively support RGBW sensors, says MediaTek, and thanks to the close collaboration with the AI ​​coprocessor (APU) it is able to guarantee greater efficiency in video processing – for example up to 12.5% ​​for 8K30 videos with EIS and up to 11% for 4K60 video with EIS. ISP offers ultra-wide angle lens chromatic aberration correction and multi-level depth mapping; supports cameras up to 320MP or 108MP with ZSL (Zero-Shutter Lag).

The chip is also present new generation of MediaTek MiraVision, the set of technologies that manage video output. The 890 version includes the new Intelligent Display Sync 3.0, with support for variable refresh of the display also based on touch detection, all with an efficiency increased by about 35%. Thanks to MiraVision and the GPU, Dimensity 9200 supports displays in FHD + 1080p up to 240 Hz or WQHD 1440p up to 144 Hz; It is DisplayPort 1.4 ready via USB-C port, and can directly stream 8K recorded video to compatible TVs.

Dimensity 9200 modem includes, as we said, Wi-Fi 7 for the first time, with a downlink that can even reach 6.5 Gbps (2.7 times more than the previous generation). MediaTek also promises a significant reduction in in-game lag, up to 54%. Thanks to UltraSave technology, the modem, which is made at 6 nm, will allow you to consume up to 70% less with Wi-Fi and up to 33% less with Bluetooth 5.3. On the other hand, Bluetooth audio supports 192 kHz 24-bit high resolution and Auracast LE Audio for hearing aids. On the 5G side, MediaTek promises a “seamless” user experience in the transition from sub-6 networks to mmWave ones and vice versa, and downlinks up to 7 Gbps only by connecting to sub-6 networks.

MediaTek focuses heavily on gaming with this Dimensity 9200: the Arm Immortalis-G715 are the company’s first GPUs with hardware ray tracing support, and HyperEngine proprietary graphics enhancement technology reaches version 6.0. The chip natively supports Vulkan APIs in version 1.3, and includes features such as motion blur reduction, frame rate optimization, ultra-low latency Bluetooth mode and much more. MediaTek says that the first smartphones equipped with Dimensity 9200 will arrive on the market by the end of the year. For the moment, no names of any first partners have been made.