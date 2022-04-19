Tech GiantsApple

Official Logitech Lift: Wireless Vertical Mouse. Low price, even left-handed

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Logitech Lift is the new vertical mouse of the Swiss company: it is wireless, with a rather sophisticated design (the company calls it “Zen”) and rather high-end. Twist: there is also for left-handers, which is quite a rarity – but sadly it’s only for business users. Although the name is not explicit, formally the mouse is part of the Logitech Ergo range. It is available in three colors: pink, off-white and graphite gray.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Lift is not Logitech’s first vertical mouse: there is also one belonging to the top MX range. The commonalities between the two are quite evident – starting with‘inclination of 57 ° of the surface. However, MX is only available for right-handed users. MX Vertical, however, is more generous in size, so Lift is better suited for medium and small sized hands. Vertical mice have been around for a few years already, and are useful in countering postural pains in the forearm in the case of prolonged use – which can lead to epicondylitis (commonly called “tennis elbow”).

Read moreApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

Logitech Lift is equipped with a Very quiet, fast and precise magnetic SmartWheel, and uses the usual advanced wireless connection typical of the company’s products – via the Logitech Bolt proprietary protocol or the more traditional Bluetooth LE. Logitech Flow software allows you to drive up to three devices simultaneously. The mouse is also made of post-consumer recycled materials in varying percentages depending on the color finish: 70% for graphite, 54% for the other two. It is also certified zero emissions like other Logitech products.

Logitech Lift is already available on Amazon at list price of € 79.99; on the Italian site still does not appear. Unfortunately, as we said, for the left-handed variant you have to turn to the “for business” program, in which, however, there is no pink color. We leave you the widgets for the purchase below:

Logitech Lift Ergonomic Vertical Mouse, Wireless, Bluetooth Receiver or Logi Bolt USB, Silent Clicks, 4 Keys, Compatible with Windows / macOS / iPadOS, Laptop, PC – Pink
{shop}Amazon
79 See offer
Logitech Lift Ergonomic Vertical Mouse, Wireless, Bluetooth Receiver or Logi Bolt USB, Silent Clicks, 4 Keys, Compatible with Windows / macOS / iPadOS, Laptop, PC – White
{shop}Amazon
79 See offer
Logitech Lift Ergonomic Vertical Mouse, Wireless, Bluetooth Receiver or Logi Bolt USB, Silent Clicks, 4 Keys, Compatible with Windows / macOS / iPadOS, Laptop, PC – Graphite
{shop}Amazon
79 See offer
Previous articleFlight makes emergency landing at Dublin Airport after ‘smell of smoke’ and ‘loud bang’
Next articleThey restore vision loss using ultrasound waves
Abraham

Related articles

Ireland

Seven-time Grammy winner Beck to play Trinity College Dublin this summer

Seven-time Grammy award winner Beck is set to play at Trinity College Dublin this summer, His first live...
Apple

Apple is still thinking about a HomePod with integrated Apple TV

Exactly one year ago, rumors began to circulate regarding the possibility that Apple could create a new smart...
Android

The OPPO A96 arrives in Spain with a textured design and a 50-megapixel camera: price and availability

OPPO took advantage of the beginning of the year to release the new generation of its...
Tech News

Android Auto is updated with interesting news. Which?

We had been hearing rumors for a few weeks about an upcoming update that Android Auto was...