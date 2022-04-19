Official Logitech Lift: Wireless Vertical Mouse. Low price, even left-handed

Logitech Lift is the new vertical mouse of the Swiss company: it is wireless, with a rather sophisticated design (the company calls it “Zen”) and rather high-end. Twist: there is also for left-handers, which is quite a rarity – but sadly it’s only for business users. Although the name is not explicit, formally the mouse is part of the Logitech Ergo range. It is available in three colors: pink, off-white and graphite gray.

Lift is not Logitech’s first vertical mouse: there is also one belonging to the top MX range. The commonalities between the two are quite evident – starting with‘inclination of 57 ° of the surface. However, MX is only available for right-handed users. MX Vertical, however, is more generous in size, so Lift is better suited for medium and small sized hands. Vertical mice have been around for a few years already, and are useful in countering postural pains in the forearm in the case of prolonged use – which can lead to epicondylitis (commonly called “tennis elbow”).

Logitech Lift is equipped with a Very quiet, fast and precise magnetic SmartWheel, and uses the usual advanced wireless connection typical of the company’s products – via the Logitech Bolt proprietary protocol or the more traditional Bluetooth LE. Logitech Flow software allows you to drive up to three devices simultaneously. The mouse is also made of post-consumer recycled materials in varying percentages depending on the color finish: 70% for graphite, 54% for the other two. It is also certified zero emissions like other Logitech products.