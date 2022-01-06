Official iQOO 9 and 9 Pro in China, with an elegant BMW Motorsport edition

Officers in China iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro, top of the range of a company born on the initiative of Vivo in 2019 and which has been operating independently for some time. Like the predecessors it is unlikely that the two will arrive in the West, but if someone wants to find some foothold to hope since the technical specifications are of a high standard and the (converted) prices attractive, well it can be found in the special edition made with BMW Motorsport, which could also be interesting in our country. The chances of this happening, however, are few, indeed very few, it should be said clearly, because previously the other smartphones made with BMW have remained in China.

The iQOO 9 have a rather squared design, dominated in the rear view by the camera group which is enclosed within a black rectangle that breaks the surface, slightly protruding from it. The frame is made of aluminum, while the rear gives the touch the feeling of touching the carbon fiber thanks to a specific glass treatment. The personalization of the BMW M Motorsport Edition of iQOO 9 is evident, with the classic BMW division colors running from top to bottom against a white background. specifications, prices and availability for the Chinese market of iQOO 9 and 9 Pro. Below thefor the Chinese market of iQOO 9 and 9 Pro. MAIN SPECIFICATIONS OF IQOO 9 AND 9 PRO chip : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 memories : RAM: 8 to 12 GB storage: 128 to 512 GB

: display : 6.78 inches AMOLED @ 120Hz, maximum brightness 1,500 nits iQOO 9: HDR10, Full HD + resolution iQOO 9 Pro: HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, LTPO technology, Quad HD + resolution

: 6.78 inches AMOLED @ 120Hz, maximum brightness 1,500 nits cameras : rear: iQOO 9: 50MP wide angle, 12MP 2x telephoto zoom lens, 13MP ultra wide angle 120 degree iQOO 9 Pro: 50MP wide angle, 16MP 2.5x telephoto zoom lens, 50MP ultra wide angle at 150 degrees front: 16 MP

: audio : stereo, no jack

: stereo, no jack unlock : fingerprint reader in display

: fingerprint reader in display battery : 4,700 mAh charging: fast at 120 watts, reverse at 10 watts, wireless (Pro only) at 50 watts

: 4,700 mAh prices : iQOO 9: from around 560 euros iQOO 9 Pro: from around 700 euros

: availability: January 12 (China)