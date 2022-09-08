Official iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Dynamic Island and new cameras | PRICES Italy

iphone 14 Pro And 14 Pro Max are official, Apple presented them during the event Far Out which we are following live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. The two top of the range thus complete the 2022 offer in the smartphone field of the American brand, alongside the equally new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (HERE all the details in our dedicated article).
Goodbye notch, therefore, five years after its introduction with the iPhone X and as widely anticipated by the rumors of these months. In its place they are now present two holesa circular one that houses the front camera and an elongated one pill-shaped where the Face ID facial recognition sensors are kept. The official name is “dynamic island“.
This “dynamic island” is the new center of the iPhone, it is always active and shows information from apps in the background – for example music or directions on Maps. In fact, they are displayed inside new (dynamic) widgets that allow the user to have all the information at a glance.
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have Super Retina XDR Always-on display with ProMotion respectively 6.1 and 6.7 inches. The renewed display engine allows for a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display is also brighter (twice that of the 13 Pro, Apple says) thanks to the 2,000nit outdoor peak.
Under the body there is the new processor A16 Bionic made with a 4-nanometer process with 6-core CPU, 2 dedicated to performance that guarantee energy savings of 20% compared to the previous generation, 4 for the efficiency that “they consume a third of the chips offered by the competition“Alongside the A16 Bionic is a 16-core Neural Engine.
- A16 Bionic:
- 6-core CPU (2x performance + 4x efficiency)
- 5-core GPU
- 16-core Neural Engine
In the US, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are only compatible with eSIMs. In Europe, smartphones will be sold with the trolley for physical SIMs.
Another strong point of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is the camera, completely redesigned with Photonic Engine to enhance photos taken in low light. The main cam is from 48MP with quad-pixel sensor 65% larger than iPhone 13 Pro. The result are 12MP photos that capture more light, pixel binning then allows you to obtain a “real” 2x zoom with a focal length of 48mm.
- main camera: 48MPf / 1.78, focal length 24mm, 2.44um quad-pixel, 7-element lens, 100% Focus Pixel, 2nd generation OIS sensor-shift
- ultra wide angle camera: 12MPf / 2.2, 1.4um pixels, 13mm focal length, 6 element lenses, 100% Focus Pixel, macro photography
- tele camera
- TrueDepth camera, f / 1.9, AF
- new True Tone flash with 9 LEDs
- night mode, Smart HDR 4, portrait mode, Apple ProRAW, Action mode, Cinema mode
48MP ProRAW shooting is also supported, as well as cinema mode can also be applied with 4K @ 30fps and 4K @ 24fps recording.
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with a new gyroscope and a dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting measurements up to 256G: thanks to these the smartphone recognizes a serious car accident, thus sending an SOS call automatically. The function is the same that we also find on the new Apple Watch.
The emergency call via satellite is not available in Italy but only in the USA and Canada, which uses software and the integrated iPhone antennas to send messages even when not covered by a cellular network or WiFi. The service will arrive on select markets in November and will be free for 2 years.
- colors: Dark Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black
- body:
- front: Ceramic Shield
- rear: opaque glass
- side: stainless steel
- internal memory: 128/256 / 512GB, 1TB
- dimensions and weight:
- 14 Pro: 147.5×71.5×7.85mm for 206g
- 14 Pro Max: 160.7×77.6×7.85mm for 240g
- display:
- 14 Pro: Super Retina XDR 6.1 “OLED 2556×1179, 460ppi
- 14 Pro Max: Super Retina XDR 6.7 “OLED 2796×1290, 460ppi
- dynamic island, always-on, ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz
- HDR display
- True Tone
- haptic touch
- contrast 2,000,000: 1
- max brightness: 1.000nit, peak (HDR) 1.600, peak outdoors 2.000
- resistence IP68
- chip: A16 Bionic | 6-core (2x performance, 4x efficiency), 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
- cameras:
- front:
- 12MP, f / 1.9, AF with Focus Pixel, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4
- TrueDepth for facial recognition
- rear:
- 48MP mainf / 1.78, 24mm, quad-pixel sensor, 1.22um quad pixel, OIS on 2nd gen sensor, 100% Focus Pixel, 7-element lens
- 12MP ultra wide anglef / 2.2, 13mm, FOV 120 °, 6 element lenses, 100% Focus Pixel, lens correction
- 12MP tele 2x (via quad-pixel sensor), 48mm, f / 1.78, 2nd gen OIS, 7 element lens, 100% Focus Pixel
- 12MP tele 3xf / 2.8, 77mm, OIS, 6-element lens
- Adaptive True Tone flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, ProRAW
- video recording up to 4K @ 60fps
- front:
- SOS via satellite, accident detection
- GPSGlonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
- Spatial Audio
- battery with autonomy up to 23 hours of video playback (14 Pro), up to 29 hours for 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe with wireless charging up to 15W
- charging up to 50% in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
- sensors: Face ID, LiDAR, barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity, dual ambient light
- OS: iOS 16 – HERE more information on the new operating system coming on September 12th
From this fall Apple Fitness + will be available to all iPhone owners, even if they don’t own an Apple Watch.
iPhone 14 Pro is offered at the following prices:
- iPhone 14 Pro
- 128GB: 1,339 euros
- 256GB: 1,469 euros
- 512GB: 1,729 euros
- 1TB: 1,989 euros
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- 128GB: 1,489 euros
- 256GB: 1,619 euros
- 512GB: 1,879 euros
- 1TB: 2,139 euros
Pre-orders depart at 2pm on September 9will both be available for purchase from September 16.
Like every year, Apple allows you to buy the new iPhone by exchanging your “old” model. These are the maximum ratings:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to 760 euros
- iPhone 13 Pro: up to 690 euros
- iPhone 13: up to 490 euros
- iPhone 13 mini: up to 405 euros
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: up to 550 euros
- iPhone 12 Pro: up to 480 euros
- iPhone 12: up to 370 euros
- iPhone 12 mini: up to 310 euros
- iPhone SE (2nd gen): up to 135 euros
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: up to 390 euros
- iPhone 11 Pro: up to 330 euros
- iPhone 11: up to 255 euros
- iPhone XS Max: up to 225 euros
- iPhone XS: up to 180 euros
- iPhone XR: up to 165 euros
- iPhone X: up to 145 euros
- iPhone 8 Plus: up to 115 euros
- iPhone 8: up to 80 euros
- iPhone 7 Plus: up to 75 euros
- iPhone 7: up to 50 euros
Finally, these are the prices of the original cases:
- iPhone 14 Pro:
- MagSafe in leather
- umber, forest green, ink, midnight, orange
- 69 euros
- MagSafe in silicone
- aurora, agave, lilac, elder violet, clay pink, storm blue, midnight, red
- 59 euros
- Transparent MagSafe
- 59 euros
- MagSafe in leather
- iPhone 14 Pro Max:
- MagSafe in leather
- umber, forest green, ink, midnight, orange
- 69 euros
- MagSafe in silicone
- aurora, agave, lilac, elder violet, clay pink, storm blue, midnight, red
- 59 euros
- Transparent MagSafe
- 59 euros
- MagSafe in leather
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65 mm
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85 mm
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65 mm
