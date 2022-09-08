Official iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Dynamic Island and new cameras | PRICES Italy

14 Pro And 14 Pro Max are official, Apple presented them during the event Far Out which we are following live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. The two top of the range thus complete the 2022 offer in the smartphone field of the American brand, alongside the equally new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (HERE all the details in our dedicated article).

Goodbye notch, therefore, five years after its introduction with the iPhone X and as widely anticipated by the rumors of these months. In its place they are now present two holesa circular one that houses the front camera and an elongated one pill-shaped where the Face ID facial recognition sensors are kept. The official name is “ “.

This "dynamic island" is the new center of the iPhone, it is always active and shows information from apps in the background – for example music or directions on Maps. In fact, they are displayed inside new (dynamic) widgets that allow the user to have all the information at a glance.









DISPLAY AND A16 BIONIC

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have Super Retina XDR Always-on display with ProMotion respectively 6.1 and 6.7 inches. The renewed display engine allows for a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display is also brighter (twice that of the 13 Pro, Apple says) thanks to the 2,000nit outdoor peak. Under the body there is the new processor A16 Bionic made with a 4-nanometer process with 6-core CPU, 2 dedicated to performance that guarantee energy savings of 20% compared to the previous generation, 4 for the efficiency that "they consume a third of the chips offered by the competition"Alongside the A16 Bionic is a 16-core Neural Engine. A16 Bionic: 6-core CPU (2x performance + 4x efficiency) 5-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine

In the US, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are only compatible with eSIMs. In Europe, smartphones will be sold with the trolley for physical SIMs.





Another strong point of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is the camera, completely redesigned with Photonic Engine to enhance photos taken in low light. The main cam is from 48MP with quad-pixel sensor 65% larger than iPhone 13 Pro. The result are 12MP photos that capture more light, pixel binning then allows you to obtain a "real" 2x zoom with a focal length of 48mm.





main camera: 48MP f / 1.78, focal length 24mm, 2.44um quad-pixel, 7-element lens, 100% Focus Pixel, 2nd generation OIS sensor-shift

f / 1.78, focal length 24mm, 2.44um quad-pixel, 7-element lens, 100% Focus Pixel, 2nd generation OIS sensor-shift ultra wide angle camera: 12MP f / 2.2, 1.4um pixels, 13mm focal length, 6 element lenses, 100% Focus Pixel, macro photography

f / 2.2, 1.4um pixels, 13mm focal length, 6 element lenses, 100% Focus Pixel, macro photography tele camera

TrueDepth camera, f / 1.9, AF

new True Tone flash with 9 LEDs

night mode, Smart HDR 4, portrait mode, Apple ProRAW, Action mode, Cinema mode 48MP ProRAW shooting is also supported, as well as cinema mode can also be applied with 4K @ 30fps and 4K @ 24fps recording.

ACCIDENT DETECTION

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with a new gyroscope and a dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting measurements up to 256G: thanks to these the smartphone recognizes a serious car accident, thus sending an SOS call automatically. The function is the same that we also find on the new Apple Watch. The emergency call via satellite is not available in Italy but only in the USA and Canada, which uses software and the integrated iPhone antennas to send messages even when not covered by a cellular network or WiFi. The service will arrive on select markets in November and will be free for 2 years.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

colors: Dark Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black

Dark Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black body: front: Ceramic Shield rear: opaque glass side: stainless steel

internal memory: 128/256 / 512GB, 1TB

128/256 / 512GB, 1TB dimensions and weight: 14 Pro: 147.5×71.5×7.85mm for 206g 14 Pro Max: 160.7×77.6×7.85mm for 240g

display: 14 Pro: Super Retina XDR 6.1 “OLED 2556×1179, 460ppi 14 Pro Max: Super Retina XDR 6.7 “OLED 2796×1290, 460ppi dynamic island, always-on, ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz HDR display True Tone haptic touch contrast 2,000,000: 1 max brightness: 1.000nit, peak (HDR) 1.600, peak outdoors 2.000

resistence IP68

IP68 chip: A16 Bionic | 6-core (2x performance, 4x efficiency), 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

A16 Bionic | 6-core (2x performance, 4x efficiency), 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine cameras: front: 12MP, f / 1.9, AF with Focus Pixel, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4 TrueDepth for facial recognition rear: 48MP main f / 1.78, 24mm, quad-pixel sensor, 1.22um quad pixel, OIS on 2nd gen sensor, 100% Focus Pixel, 7-element lens 12MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 13mm, FOV 120 °, 6 element lenses, 100% Focus Pixel, lens correction 12MP tele 2x (via quad-pixel sensor), 48mm, f / 1.78, 2nd gen OIS, 7 element lens, 100% Focus Pixel 12MP tele 3x f / 2.8, 77mm, OIS, 6-element lens Adaptive True Tone flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, ProRAW video recording up to 4K @ 60fps

SOS via satellite, accident detection

via satellite, accident detection GPS Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS Spatial Audio

battery with autonomy up to 23 hours of video playback (14 Pro), up to 29 hours for 14 Pro Max

with autonomy up to 23 hours of video playback (14 Pro), up to 29 hours for 14 Pro Max MagSafe with wireless charging up to 15W

with wireless charging up to 15W charging up to 50% in 30 minutes with 20W adapter

up to 50% in 30 minutes with 20W adapter sensors: Face ID, LiDAR, barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity, dual ambient light

Face ID, LiDAR, barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity, dual ambient light OS: iOS 16 – HERE more information on the new operating system coming on September 12th From this fall Apple Fitness + will be available to all iPhone owners, even if they don’t own an Apple Watch.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: 1,339 euros 256GB: 1,469 euros 512GB: 1,729 euros 1TB: 1,989 euros

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: 1,489 euros 256GB: 1,619 euros 512GB: 1,879 euros 1TB: 2,139 euros

Pre-orders depart at 2pm on September 9will both be available for purchase from September 16.

BARTER

Like every year, Apple allows you to buy the new iPhone by exchanging your “old” model. These are the maximum ratings: iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to 760 euros

iPhone 13 Pro: up to 690 euros

iPhone 13: up to 490 euros

iPhone 13 mini: up to 405 euros

iPhone 12 Pro Max: up to 550 euros

iPhone 12 Pro: up to 480 euros

iPhone 12: up to 370 euros

iPhone 12 mini: up to 310 euros

iPhone SE (2nd gen): up to 135 euros

iPhone 11 Pro Max: up to 390 euros

iPhone 11 Pro: up to 330 euros

iPhone 11: up to 255 euros

iPhone XS Max: up to 225 euros

iPhone XS: up to 180 euros

iPhone XR: up to 165 euros

iPhone X: up to 145 euros

iPhone 8 Plus: up to 115 euros

iPhone 8: up to 80 euros

iPhone 7 Plus: up to 75 euros

iPhone 7: up to 50 euros

CASES

Finally, these are the prices of the original cases: iPhone 14 Pro: MagSafe in leather umber, forest green, ink, midnight, orange 69 euros MagSafe in silicone aurora, agave, lilac, elder violet, clay pink, storm blue, midnight, red 59 euros Transparent MagSafe 59 euros

iPhone 14 Pro Max: MagSafe in leather umber, forest green, ink, midnight, orange 69 euros MagSafe in silicone aurora, agave, lilac, elder violet, clay pink, storm blue, midnight, red 59 euros Transparent MagSafe 59 euros

