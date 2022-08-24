Official: iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will be announced on September 7

As for the 14, a 6.1-inch “base” version, a 6.7-inch iPhone Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected. This year, as predicted by many authoritative sources, there shouldn’t be a 5.4-inch “mini” iPhone.

As expected, has ly the “Far Out” event to be held Wednesday 7 September at 19:00 , Italian time. The event will be held in attendance at the Steve Jobs Theater, on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, and will be streamed as usual.

While the iPhone 14 should not have particular aesthetic differences compared to the current iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max they should leave the display notch in favor of a double hole (one circular and one pill-shaped) for the camera and sensors for the FaceID. Also expected on the Pro a new A16 processor and a new 48 megapixel camera which, as also suggested by the invitation, could allow to make astrophotography and better quality photos in low light conditions.

The iPhone 14 models, on the other hand, are expected to still use an A15 processor and will also keep the notch. New colors, improved ultra wide-angle optics and support for WiFi 6E should not be missing.

As for the Apple Watch Series 8, which will likely keep the same design, a low-power mode, longer battery life, temperature sensing and a new S8 chip would be expected. Also likely a high-end “Apple Watch Pro” with renewed design and larger dimensions.