Official Honor X40i on July 13: video shows it in preview

Wednesday 13th July Honor will unveil X40i, a new project of which at present we know little. Even the same Chinese company, which used Weibo to formalize the date of the presentation, has chosen silence on the technical characteristics, but some small anticipation comes from the published materialbetween a short video clip and a teaser image, the one that announces the day of the announcement to the press and fans.

The teaser indeed highlights the profile of the two-piece rear camera group which will intersect to create a design quite particular, to eight. The presence of the two elements, in itself, would not imply as many cameras: Honor could have positioned more than one in each as on the recent Honor 70, a hypothesis also supported by the three sensors present on the predecessor. However, the confirmation of the only two rear cameras for Honor X40i comes from the video uploaded to Weibo by the same company, which dispels the potential doubt.

Although the 15-second clip does not contain technical advances, it is quite clear that the designers, to evolve X30i into X40i have concentrated resources on the posterior surface. The front one in fact looks identical, with three frames out of four extremely thin, a display that occupies a large part of the front surface interrupted only by the hole for the selfie camera in the center of the upper part.

Behind, however, the discontinuity with respect to the past is evident. Said of the two cameras placed in a group to eight, which represent a clear change of pace compared to the squared camera group of X30i, the play of light generated by the very particular coloring of the exemplary protagonist of the video is also striking. In short, the material distributed in preview by Honor gives the feeling of a more refined design of the one who will retire on 13 July.

Honor X30i 74.7 x 163.4 x 7.5 mm

6.7 inches – 2388×1080 px Honor X30 Max 84.91 x 174.37 x 8.3 mm

7.09 inches – 2280×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

Honor X30i and X30 Max, presented together last October.

There will be to understand if Honor X40i unlike its predecessor which is only marketed in the domestic market, will arrive in Europe. Honor X30i in China is sold starting from the equivalent of around 200 euros.

