Official Honor X30: mid-range design from 200 euros in China. There is also Play 30 Plus

Honor X30 is official, and joins the X30 Max and X30i models presented by the Chinese company last October. As expected, it is a device equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and display (6.81 inches) with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is positioned in the mid-range of the market, and is offered in the Asian country with prices starting at 1,499 yuan, equal to about 208 euros.
The rear body is largely occupied by a large black circle that houses the three 48, 2 and 2 MP cameras, the LED flash and the fingerprint sensor. At the front, however, the LCD display is interrupted only by a small central hole for the 16MP cam. The edges appear to be particularly narrow – but renders often deceive – while the chin is a bit more pronounced.
X30 is characterized by the presence of a 4,800mAh battery that recharges rapidly up to 66W: this is equivalent to a charge from 0 to 81% in just 30 minutes. The RAM goes up to 12GB, to which additional virtual 2GB are added borrowed from storage, which in turn is available up to 256GB. The smartphone is compatible with new generation networks.
- display: 6.81 “FHD + LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- memory:
- 6 / 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal memory (LPDDR4x / UFS 2.1)
- 8 / 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal memory (LPDDR4x / UFS 2.1)
- dual SIM: Yes
- fingerprint sensor: rear
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
- OS: Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0
- cameras:
- front: 16MP, f / 2.45
- rear:
- 48MP main, f / 1.8
- 2MP depth, f / 2.4
- 2MP macro, f / 2.4
- battery: 4,800mAh with 66W charging
- dimensions and weight: 166,07×75,78×8,05mm for 189g
- colors: Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, Gold, Titanium Sky Silver Star Ring Edition
There is also room for an entry level, Honor Play 30 Plus, equipped with a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, SoC Dimensity 700, 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging and dual 13+ rear cameras. 2MP. In short:
- display: 6.74 “HD + 20: 9 LCD, 90Hz refresh rate
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 700
- memory:
- 4/6 / 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB internal UFS 2.1
- dual SIM: Yes
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS
- fingerprint sensor: lateral
- OS: Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0
- cameras:
- front: 5MP, f / 2.2
- rear:
- 13MP main, f / 1.8
- 2MP depth, f / 2.4
- battery: 5.000mAh with 22.5W charging
- dimensions and weight: 167,59×77,19×8,62mm for 198g
- colors: Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, Gold
- HONOR X30
- 6 / 128GB: 1,499 yuan, approx 208 euros
- 8 / 128GB: 1,699 yuan, approx 236 euros
- 8 / 256GB: 1,999 yuan, approx 277 euros
- 12 / 256GB: 2,299 yuan, approx 319 euros
- HONOR PLAY 30 PLUS
- 4 / 128GB: 1,099 yuan, approx 152 euros
- 6 / 128GB: 1,299 yuan, approx 180 euros
- 8 / 128GB: 1,499 yuan, approx 208 euros