Official Honor Pad V8: balanced and affordable tablet | Prices China

Honor has started pre-orders of an unreleased tablet in China. AND Pad V8 a product with which we try to offer a lower cost alternative to the Pro of the end of 2022. The challenge for the company was to succeed without giving up some cornerstones: the large, fluid and defined display, a chip like the Dimensity 8020 capable of guaranteeing adequate performance for a product that with such a large screen must be suitable for carrying out every task, and speakers that could keep up with it.

The lens, judging by the data sheet and the price list, was taken home. Honor Pad V8 it has an 11-inch, 2.5K and 120 Hz IPS, and a set of speakers far from the 8 included on the Pro variant but aligned with that of even higher-end competitors. In China it costs 1,899 yuan in the “basic” 8 + 128 GB version, about 250 euros at the current exchange rate, while the one with double the storage space is sold for 100 yuan more, bringing the total to just over 260 euros. The Pro starts at 100 euros more.

In short, a more than kind price list for a tablet which, however, may never arrive Europe. We will stand at the window.

HONOR PAD V8 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 11-inch IPS, 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, eye protection

: 11-inch IPS, 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, eye protection chip : MediaTek Dimensity 8020, octa core at 6 nanometers

: MediaTek Dimensity 8020, octa core at 6 nanometers memories : 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage

: 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage cameras : rear: 13MP front: 5 MP

: audio : 4x speakers with stereo effect, 2x microphones

: 4x speakers with stereo effect, 2x microphones drums : 7,250mAh

: 7,250mAh recharge : 22.5 watts

: 22.5 watts size : 252.1 x 163.6 x 7.35mm

: 252.1 x 163.6 x 7.35mm weight: about 490 grams.