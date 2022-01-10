Official Honor Magic V: ambitious folding in China for less than 1,400 euros

The smartphone is based on Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 platform (it is the first foldable to adopt it) and can count on new Magic UI 6.0 interface with Android 12 . Magic V offers two displays – one 7.9-inch interior “without creases” and the other 6.45-inch exterior – and is characterized by a design with waterdrop screen technology “among the thinnest on the market“. The battery from 4,750mAh can be recharged quickly thanks to Honor a SuperCharge 66W : 50% in 15 minutes, 100% in 40 minutes.

The skirt is a OLED curved with a 21.3: 9 ratio, which makes it ideal for use with a traditional smartphone. When open, the internal OLED display has a diagonal of 7.9 inches that can be used to work in multitasking and to view multimedia content. Both displays support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut up to 1.07 billion colors, the internal one has a refresh rate up to 90Hz and the external one up to 120Hz . Honor Magic V is also the first IMAX Enhanced certified foldable smartphone .

Under the titanium alloy body and made even more resistant with liquid metals of zirconium and carbon fibers that reduce the density of the device we find 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal memory, as well as a “intelligent” cooling system with latest generation grefene and a thermal management system based on artificial intelligence that cools the smartphone without any sacrifice in terms of efficiency.

Another aspect that characterizes Honor’s Magic V is the photographic sector: 42MP front, triple from 50MP each behind, with modality Night, HDR and Zoom, Honor Image Engine and high-profile multi-camera computational photography. To make the user experience even more engaging then Magic UI 6.0, the latest iteration of Honor with many improved and customized functions. The interface is based on Honor’s AI engine named Magic Live, which allows the smartphone to learn from the user’s behavior by adapting to his needs. With Multi-Windows, then, the work will benefit thanks to the possibility of dividing the large screen into three windows: also useful for entertainment and navigation, with the AI ​​Smart Intelligent system that automatically recommends the contents to be displayed in Multi-Windows depending on the use.