Official Honor Magic V: ambitious folding in China for less than 1,400 euros

Honor Magic V it’s official: as expected, the Chinese brand today announced its first foldable 5G smartphone, on which it focuses in particular to attack the market – Chinese above all, then international – which is moving in the direction of foldables in an increasingly marked way (and here Samsung is currently the undisputed leader).
The smartphone is based on Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 platform (it is the first foldable to adopt it) and can count on new Magic UI 6.0 interface with Android 12. Magic V offers two displays – one 7.9-inch interior “without creases” and the other 6.45-inch exterior – and is characterized by a design with waterdrop screen technology “among the thinnest on the market“. The battery from 4,750mAh can be recharged quickly thanks to Honor a SuperCharge 66W: 50% in 15 minutes, 100% in 40 minutes.
The skirt is a OLED curved with a 21.3: 9 ratio, which makes it ideal for use with a traditional smartphone. When open, the internal OLED display has a diagonal of 7.9 inches that can be used to work in multitasking and to view multimedia content. Both displays support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut up to 1.07 billion colors, the internal one has a refresh rate up to 90Hz and the external one up to 120Hz. Honor Magic V is also the first IMAX Enhanced certified foldable smartphone.
Under the titanium alloy body and made even more resistant with liquid metals of zirconium and carbon fibers that reduce the density of the device we find 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal memory, as well as a “intelligent” cooling system with latest generation grefene and a thermal management system based on artificial intelligence that cools the smartphone without any sacrifice in terms of efficiency.
Another aspect that characterizes Honor’s Magic V is the photographic sector: 42MP front, triple from 50MP each behind, with modality Night, HDR and Zoom, Honor Image Engine and high-profile multi-camera computational photography. To make the user experience even more engaging then Magic UI 6.0, the latest iteration of Honor with many improved and customized functions. The interface is based on Honor’s AI engine named Magic Live, which allows the smartphone to learn from the user’s behavior by adapting to his needs. With Multi-Windows, then, the work will benefit thanks to the possibility of dividing the large screen into three windows: also useful for entertainment and navigation, with the AI Smart Intelligent system that automatically recommends the contents to be displayed in Multi-Windows depending on the use.
- display:
- Internal: 7.9 “foldable OLED 2272×1984, 381ppi, refresh rate up to 90Hz, DCI-P3, HDR10 +
- external: 6.45 “OLED 2560×1080, 431ppi, refresh rate up to 120Hz. DCI-P3, HDR10 +
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, GPU: Adreno 730
- memory:
- RAM: 12GB
- internal: 256 / 512GB
- dimensions: 160.4×141.1×6.7mm (open), 160.4×72.7×14.3mm (closed)
- weight: 288g (Burnt Orange), 293g (Titanium Silver, Black)
- OS: Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
- audio: 2x stereo speaker, 24bit HDR 3-MIC stereo voice reception, DTS: X Ultra Algorithm
- connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC
- cameras:
- front: 42MP, f / 2.4
- rear:
- 50MP main, f / 1.9, 23mm eq.
- 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 13mm eq.
- 50MP “spectrum enhanced”, f / 2.0, 20mm eq.
- video: up to 4K, digital zoom up to 10x, EIS, BSI
- battery: 4,750mAh, 66W SuperCharge wired charging, 100% in 40 minutes
- safety: double security HTEE + QTEE, independent chip for maximum security for passwords and biometric data
- colors: Titanium Silver, Black, Burnt Orange
Honor Magic V is available in China in colors Black, Titanium Silver and Burnt Orange at a price starting from.
- 12 / 256GB: 9,999 yuan, approx 1,385 euros
- 12 / 512GB: 10,999 yuan, approx 1,524 euros
A cover with a stand at 299 yuan (41 euros) and the support with car charge at 399 yuan (55 euros) are also proposed.
