Official Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, 5 Pro and Buds2 Pro: specifications and PRICES

Samsung announced them at today's Unpacked event, and with them it also officially presented the new range of Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones. The entire product lineup of the South Korean house is therefore renewed with the proposal of two top-of-the-range folding leaflets called to take the legacy of the popular Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and to offer "unprecedented mobile experiences", as explained by TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business of Samsung Electronics. By their side two equally expected wearables or the new generations of the smartwatch – now proposed in versions Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro – and TWS earphones with 24-bit HiFi audio system, HDR and ANC.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4 DATA SHEET

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4 DATA SHEET

SAMSUNG GALAXY PRO DATA SHEET

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 5 AND 5 PRO DATA SHEET

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4

Password: multitasking. Z Fold 4 is the ideal smartphone to carry out multiple activities at the same time: this is made possible, yes, by the 7.6-inch large foldable internal screen, but also from the Android 12L operating system that we find on board, created precisely to optimize performance on particularly generous displays. There taskbar for example it is similar to the one found on the PC, with gestures you can access specific functions instead while with a single gesture you switch from full-screen apps to pop-up windows or, alternatively, you can divide the screen in half .

The smartphone can be used comfortably closed, open or in mode Flex, with angles between 75 and 115 °. There are apps Microsoft (Office and Outlook) e Google: the latter – like Chrome and Gmail – now support the drag-and-drop to paste links and photos, on Google Meet you can connect to share activities, play together or watch a video on YouTube with the other party.

And everything goes from the large 7.6 “display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and UDC camera, less visible than the previous generation. Under the body we find the beating heart of Galaxy Z Fold 4, or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. Shell which is divided by a thinner zipper compared to the past and which has optimized edges. The smartphone is protected by glass Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + in the outer screen and in the rear glass and is resistant IPX8.

The photographic sector changes compared to last year, now composed of a rear main cam from 50MP with OIS, an ultra wide angle from 12MP and a tele from 10MP with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom (Space Zoom 30x). The battery from 4.400mAh recharges up to 50% in 30 minutes with a 25W adapter.

display: External: 6.2 “HD + 23.1: 9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48-120Hz) Internal: 7.6 “QXGA + 21.6: 18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 memory: 12GB of RAM 256GB, 512GB or 1TB internal (1TB exclusive on samsung.com)

resistence: IPX8

IPX8 OS: One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12

One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 connectivity: dual SIM (2 nano SIM and 1 eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

dual SIM (2 nano SIM and 1 eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 safety: Knox, Knox Vault

Knox, Knox Vault fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral S Pen: yes (sold separately)

yes (sold separately) dimensions: open: 130.1×155.1×6.3mm closed: 67.1×155.1×15.8-14.2mm

weight: 263g

263g cameras: External: 10MP with Selfie Flash, f / 2.2, 1.22μm pixels, FOV 85 ° under display: 4MP, f / 1.8, 2μm pixels, FOV 80 ° rear: Main 50MP, dual Pixel AF, OIS, f / 1.8, 1μm pixels, FOV 85 ° 12MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 1.12μm pixel, 123 ° FOV 10MP tele, PDAF, f / 2.4, OIS, 1μm pixel, FOV 36 ° Space Zoom 30x with 3x optical zoom, 30x digital

battery: 4,400mAh, 25W charging, 2.0 wireless, wireless battery sharing (25W adapter sold separately)

4,400mAh, 25W charging, 2.0 wireless, wireless battery sharing (25W adapter sold separately) colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (the latter only on samsung.com)

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4

The folding clamshell smartphone is renewed and focuses decisively on 1.9 “external display, with which you can now interact easily by making calls, replying to messages and controlling SmartThings Scene widgets. Also in this case, as well as on the Z Fold 4, the edges and the zipper have been reduced to optimize the size. The back is opaque in contrast to the shiny metal body. It is customizable with Galaxy Themes on both the external and external displays 6.7 “internal.

On the back they are present two cameras, both 12MP (main and ultra wide angle), which allow you to take group shots simply by partially folding the Z Flip 4 by activating FlexCam, specific function optimized for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp among others. The quality of the photos – says Samsung – has improved thanks to the presence of a sensor that is 65% brighter than the one present on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The battery is from 3.700mAh and recharges to half in 30 minutes.

display: exterior: Super AMOLED 1.9 “260×512 internal: 6.7 “FHD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex, 22: 9, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 memory: 8GB of RAM 128/256 / 512GB internal

dimensions: open: 71.9×165.2×6.9mm closed: 71.9×84.9×17.1-15.9mm

weight: 187g

187g connectivity: dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 safety: Knox, Knox Vault

Knox, Knox Vault resistence: IPX8

IPX8 OS: One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12

One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 fingerprint reader: lateral

lateral cameras: front: 10MP with Selfie Flash, f / 2.4, 1.22μm pixels, FOV 80 ° rear: Main 12MP, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f / 1.8, 1.8μm pixels, FOV 83 ° 12MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 1.12μm pixel, 123 ° FOV

battery: 3,700mAh, 25W charging, fast wireless 2.0, wireless battery sharing

3,700mAh, 25W charging, fast wireless 2.0, wireless battery sharing colors: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue Bespoke Edition with double-sided Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red, Silver, Black, Gold frame



SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS2 PRO

Here is finally the second generation of Galaxy Buds Pro, top-of-the-range earphones TWS with ANC, 24-bit HiFi audio, HDR, Samsung seamless SSC HiFi codec for seamless transfer of music from one source to another and brand new 2-way coaxial speaker.

They are really small, with a small footprint and ideal for fitness. With Auto SwitchThen, you can quickly switch between music and a call while SmartThings allows you to find them if they are lost. Galaxy Buds2 Pro are made more than 90% with recycled materials (27 grams of recycled material out of a total of 29). Packaging has been reduced by up to 58%, a choice that equates to a saving of 10,000 tons of CO2 by 2022.

dimensions and weight: single earphone: 19.9×21.6×18.7mm for 5.5g charging case: 50.1×50.2×27.7mm for 43.4g

speaker: 2-way coaxial (Tweeter + Woofer)

2-way coaxial (Tweeter + Woofer) audio: 24bit HiFi (requires One UI 5.0), 360 audio with direct multichannel, ANC, microphone with high SNR (2 external, 1 internal), ambient sound, voice recognition

24bit HiFi (requires One UI 5.0), 360 audio with direct multichannel, ANC, microphone with high SNR (2 external, 1 internal), ambient sound, voice recognition battery: earphones: 61mAh charging case: 515mAh Playback autonomy: up to 5 hours (18 hours with charging case) with ANC on, 8/29 hours with ANC off

connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility : Android 8.0+, RAM above 1.5GB

: Android 8.0+, RAM above 1.5GB resistence: IPX7

IPX7 colors: Graphite, White, Bora Purple

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 5 AND 5 PRO

The Galaxy Watch 5 e smartwatches make their debut at the Unpacked event Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a sturdy shell. Both offer the sensor BioActive – already seen on Galaxy Watch 4 – which uses only one chip to manage three sensors: the optical one for the heart rate, the electrical heart signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. The combination of the data provided by the three sensors allows the smartwatch to calculate values ​​on heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress level, as well as blood pressure and electrocardiogram. Galaxy Watch 5 also integrates a sensor for the temperature detection (infrared).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 range also integrates the tool for measuring the Body compositionas well as being able to provide information on recovery times and the amount of water to drink based on the liquids lost by sweating.

Watch 5 Pro is the resistant version for those who love to live outdoors: it is made of reinforced sapphire crystal with titanium casethe touch dial protrudes to protect the display.

material: 5: Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band strap 44mm (Graphite, Sapphire, Silver) 40mm (Graphite, Pink Gold, Silver) 5 Pro: titanium case with D-Buckle Sport Band strap colors. Black Titanium, Gray Titanium

dimensions: 5: 44mm: 1.4 “450×450 Super AMOLED, 330ppi, Always-On Color Display 40mm: 1.2 “396×396 SU for AMOLED, 330ppi, Always-On Color Display 5 Pro: 45mm: 1.4 “450×450 Super AMOLED, 330ppi, Always-On Color Display

processor: Exynos W920 Dual core at 1.8GHz

Exynos W920 Dual core at 1.8GHz memory: 1.5GB of RAM 16GB internal

battery: 5: 44mm: 410mAh 40mm: 284mAh 5 Pro: 45mm: 590mAh charging: fast wireless WPC

OS: Wear OS 3.5 with One UI Watch 4.5

Wear OS 3.5 with One UI Watch 4.5 sensors: BioActive (optical heart rate, electrocardiac tracing, biolelectric impedance analysis), temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, brightness

BioActive (optical heart rate, electrocardiac tracing, biolelectric impedance analysis), temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, brightness connectivity: LTE, WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

LTE, WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou resistence: 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H

5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H compatibility: Android 8+, RAM> 1.5GB

Android 8+, RAM> 1.5GB other: Sleep Score for monitoring sleep, snoring and blood oxygen levels, Body Composition, integration with SmartThings for the management of connected IoT products, fall detection

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Galaxy Z Fold 4

in pre-order from 10 August to 25 August

12 / 256GB: 1,879 euros

12 / 512GB: 1,999 euros

12GB / 1TB: € 2,249 (samsung.com exclusive)

(samsung.com exclusive) pre-order buyers will receive 1 year of Samsung Care + for free

those who pre-order at consumer electronics stores and at TIM will be able to receive 6 months of DAZN for free

those who pre-order from WindTre and Vodafone will be able to receive 12 months of the standard Netflix plan

Standing Cover with Pen sold separately

Galaxy Z Flip 4

in pre-order from 10 August to 25 August

8 / 128GB: 1,149 euros

8 / 256GB: 1,199 euros

8 / 512GB: 1,329 euros

pre-order buyers will receive 1 year of Samsung Care + for free

those who pre-order at consumer electronics stores and at TIM will be able to receive 6 months of DAZN for free

those who pre-order from WindTre and Vodafone will be able to receive 12 months of the standard Netflix plan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

€ 1879

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

€ 1199

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

in pre-order from 10 to 25 August

229 euros

those who buy in pre-order can receive a free wireless charger after registering the device on Samsung Members

Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro

on pre-order from August 10, on sale from August 26

Galaxy Watch 5: Bluetooth: starting from 299 euros LTE: starting from 349 euros

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Bluetooth: from 499 euros LTE: from 549 euros

those who pre-order Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro will be able to receive the Galaxy Buds Live earphones for free after registering the product on Samsung Members.

From Bespoke Studio on samsung.com you can customize your smartwatch (up to 1,032 combinations).

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 LTE

€ 379