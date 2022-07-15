Official Galaxy M13 5G: 90 Hz, 5,000 mAh and an interesting (Indian) price

- Advertisement -

Samsung made official in India Galaxy M13 (4G) And Galaxy M13 5G. The first with us has been official since the end of May, only the variant marketed in India has a different design of the rear camera group and a 6,000 mAh battery. Otherwise they are essentially identical.

The real news is Galaxy M13 5G, and it is not risky to assume that Samsung will soon bring it to Europe too: we have no official information about it, mind you, but in a high-spending market like the European one, the 5G variant can be more attractive. Galaxy M13 5G adopts the same stylistic language of the Indian 4G variant, with two free rear cameras without “perimeter” and a notch on the opposite surface.

The smartphone will be on sale in India starting from 23 July together with the LTE version, here is the list prices:

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 4 + 64 GB at 13,999 rupees, about 175 euros at the current exchange rate

4 + 64 GB at 13,999 rupees, at the current exchange rate Samsung Galaxy M13 4G 4 + 64 GB at 11,999 rupees, about 150 euros.



SAMSUNG GALAXY M13 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.5-inch LCD with 90Hz refresh rate

: 6.5-inch LCD with 90Hz refresh rate chip : MediaTek Dimensity 700, 7 nanometer octa core with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency

: MediaTek Dimensity 700, 7 nanometer octa core with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency memories : 4 or 6 GB of RAM (+6 virtual GB) and 64 or 128 GB of storage space expandable via microSD

: 4 or 6 GB of RAM (+6 virtual GB) and 64 or 128 GB of storage space expandable via microSD cameras : main rear: 50 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 8 MP

: connectivity : 5G

: 5G interface user: One UI Core 4 based on Android 12

user: One UI Core 4 based on Android 12 battery : 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 15 watts

: 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 15 watts colors: Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, Aqua Green

Samsung Galaxy M13 is available online from Amazon at 159 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M13 is available on to 177 euros. (update July 14, 2022, 5:12 pm)