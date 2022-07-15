HomeMobileAndroidOfficial Galaxy M13 5G: 90 Hz, 5,000 mAh and an interesting (Indian)...

Official Galaxy M13 5G: 90 Hz, 5,000 mAh and an interesting (Indian) price

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung made official in India Galaxy M13 (4G) And Galaxy M13 5G. The first with us has been official since the end of May, only the variant marketed in India has a different design of the rear camera group and a 6,000 mAh battery. Otherwise they are essentially identical.

The real news is Galaxy M13 5G, and it is not risky to assume that Samsung will soon bring it to Europe too: we have no official information about it, mind you, but in a high-spending market like the European one, the 5G variant can be more attractive. Galaxy M13 5G adopts the same stylistic language of the Indian 4G variant, with two free rear cameras without “perimeter” and a notch on the opposite surface.

The smartphone will be on sale in India starting from 23 July together with the LTE version, here is the list prices:

  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 4 + 64 GB at 13,999 rupees, about 175 euros at the current exchange rate
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 4G 4 + 64 GB at 11,999 rupees, about 150 euros.
SAMSUNG GALAXY M13 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • display: 6.5-inch LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
  • chip: MediaTek Dimensity 700, 7 nanometer octa core with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency
  • memories: 4 or 6 GB of RAM (+6 virtual GB) and 64 or 128 GB of storage space expandable via microSD
  • cameras:
    • main rear: 50 MP
    • rear depth: 2 MP
    • front: 8 MP
  • connectivity: 5G
  • interface user: One UI Core 4 based on Android 12
  • battery: 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 15 watts
  • colors: Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, Aqua Green
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 is available online from Amazon at 159 euros.

