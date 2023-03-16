Official Galaxy A54 and A34 5G: here are the news, images and prices. I’m already on Amazon!

- Advertisement -

Samsung has announced 5G And Galaxy A34 5G two models that are placed in the center of Seoul’s smartphone range and that will predictably count for a lot in December in terms of sales volumes, when the time will come to sum up a 2023 that the same company predicted difficult at the beginning of the year.

The two mid ranges come with characteristics similar to their predecessors. Both lose one of the two accessory camerasthat is, those that, whether they are there or not, no one notices: at the rear there are three instead of four, both give up, we are ready to bet without practical repercussions, on the sensor that should detect information on depth of field.

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A54 5G gains from it a presumably better quality main camera, 5G seems to have the same set of cameras but gets a display that switches from 90 to 120Hz, aligning for refresh rate to that of the older brother. Important in a time when sensitivity towards sustainability has grown that Samsung has made it clear early on how long it intends to update the two.

Galaxy A34 5G

And of commendable there is not only clarity but also the duration of software supportextraordinary for the mid range: up to 4 generations of Android (coming out with Android 13 they should get to Android 17!) e up to 5 years of security patches. Below you will find the (few) technical specifications announced by Samsung for the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, we will complete the picture when we have the tools.

Finally, here are the prices for the Italian market:

Galaxy A54 5G : starting price list from 499.90 euros

: starting price list Galaxy A34 5G: starting price list from 399.90 euros

availability is from the second half of March, but surprisingly it is Both can already be pre-ordered on Amazon with shipment on March 20, then in 5 days. Here are the direct links:

SAMSUNG GALAXY A54 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz

: Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage expandable via microSD up to 1 TB

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage expandable via microSD up to 1 TB cameras : main rear: 50 MP f/1.8 with optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 12 MP f/2.2 fixed focus macro rear: 5 MP f/2.4 FF front: 32 MP f/2.2

: connectivity : dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, USB-C

: dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, USB-C resistance IP67

system operating : Android 13 with One UI 5.1

: Android 13 with One UI 5.1 drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh size And weight : 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm, 202 grams

And : 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm, 202 grams colors: Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, Awesome White.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A34 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : MediaTek Dimensity 1080, octa core at 2.6 GHz

: MediaTek Dimensity 1080, octa core at 2.6 GHz memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage expandable via microSD up to 1 TB

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage expandable via microSD up to 1 TB cameras : main rear: 48 MP f/1.8 with optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 8 MP f/2.2 fixed focus macro rear: 5 MP f/2.4 FF front: 13 MP f/2.2 FF

: connectivity : dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, USB-C

: dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, USB-C resistence IP67

system operating : Android 13 with One UI 5.1

: Android 13 with One UI 5.1 drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh size And weight : 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm, 199 grams

And : 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm, 199 grams colors: Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, Awesome Silver.