Official Galaxy A24: no 5G, but behind it has a camera with OIS

The renderings that appeared on the net yesterday suggested that the debut of Galaxy A24 was imminent, and so it was. Samsung has made official in silence – no press release, even if it is likely to arrive in the next few hours – the low-end smartphone, but still there is no information on the Vietnamese list price it already seems that it is necessary to reconsider the segment to which it belongs.

There is one feature in particular that makes it difficult to classify it among low-end smartphones: the optical stabilization of the main rear camera, an endowment that is not obvious even on the mid-range. Galaxy A24 is undoubtedly a product of good technical leveloverall: OLED display (apparently at 90 Hz, we await confirmation), not exciting but recent SoC and accompanied by at least 6 GB of RAM with expandable storage, NFC, headphone jack, 5,000 mAh battery and more.

Only the lack of 5G jars, but we want to believe that Samsung is offering a variant compatible with the latest generation networks that may only be available in markets where the numbers justify it. For the moment, only the 4G variant has arrived in Vietnam, considering the technical framework it is even more important to understand what figures will the price list settle on. As we write Galaxy A24 is on the official Vietnamese shop but not yet available for purchase, so much so that, in fact, the price is missing.

We will update you when we have news. In the meantime, here’s the spec sheet.

Note: the colourways of Galaxy A24 will be 4 in total, but not all of them will arrive in every market where it will be marketed. Above the images of Lime Green and Vampire Black, i.e. those that will arrive in Vietnam.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A24 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display: Super AMOLED 6.5″ Infinity-U, Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), maximum brightness 1,000 nits, refresh rate na

Super AMOLED 6.5″ Infinity-U, Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), maximum brightness 1,000 nits, refresh rate na SoCs: octa core at 2.2 GHz, probably the MediaTek Helio G99 mentioned so far

octa core at 2.2 GHz, probably the MediaTek Helio G99 mentioned so far memory: 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable with microSD up to 1 TB

6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable with microSD up to 1 TB cameras: main rear: 50 MP f/1.8 with OIS ultra-wide rear: 5MP f/2.2 macro rear: 2MP f/2.4 front: 16 MP f/2.2

connectivity : 4G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

: 4G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack unlock : side fingerprint reader

: side fingerprint reader audio : mono

: mono drums : 5,000 mAh, charging (tbc) at 25 watts via USB-C

: 5,000 mAh, charging (tbc) at 25 watts via USB-C operating system : Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.0

: Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.0 size : 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm

: 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm weight : 195 grams

: 195 grams colors: Silver, Dark Red, Lime Green, Vampire Black.