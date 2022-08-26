official galaxy a04: samsung relaunches entry level smartphones

Nine months have passed since the launch of the galaxy A03, an entry level smartphone equipped with a large 5,000 mAh battery and 48MP main camera. Samsung now decides to renew its low-end smartphone offering by introducing the successor to the Galaxy A03. As with the previous model, the inclusion of Galaxy A04 in the catalog takes place without particular announcements: the product is present on the official Samsung website, but details on availability and price are still missing.
The design does not change much compared to the predecessor: the front is characterized by the front camera inserted in the teardrop notch (Infinity-V), while now the double rear camera is integrated flush with the body and no longer in the square-shaped element. which protrudes slightly into the Galaxy A03.
The hardware platform is based on an unspecified one Octa-core SoC – as a reference, please note that for the Galaxy A03 Samsung used the Unisoc SC9863, again with octa-core architecture. Step forward on the front of the memory allocation which now includes variants with 6 or 8GB of RAM (up to 4GB in the previous model). The maximum storage memory, on the other hand, does not vary: 128GB. Another novelty is found in the rear camera compartment: the main sensor is now 50MP (the aperture is always equal to f / 1.8). The battery compartment continues to use a 5,000 mAh.
Samsung confirms the four colors (black, green, white, copper) but, as mentioned, not yet the most relevant details to evaluate the possible purchase, i.e. price and availability. To have a yardstick, please note that Galaxy A03 is offered for just over 130 euros.
TECHNICAL FEATURES
- 6.5 “display, HD + (1560 x 720 pixels), LCD, Infinity-V
- soc: octa-core (model not specified)
- memory:
- ram: configurations with 4, 6 or 8GB
- storage: configurations with 32, 64 or 128GB expandable via microSD up to 1TB
- rear camera:
- main 50MP, optics with f1.8 aperture
- depth 2MP, optics with f2.4 aperture
- front camera: 5MP, f / 2.2 aperture
- battery: 5,000 mAh
- OS: Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1
- connectivity: dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) LTE, WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm audio jack, GPS + Glonass
- sensors: accelerometer, brightness, proximity
- colors: black, green, white, copper
- dimensions and weight:
- 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm
- 192 grams