Official e22 and e22i bikes: very low price in Europe but few sacrifices

- Advertisement -

Motorola just announced Moto e22 and Moto e22i, two fairly cheap Europe-wants-to-improve-the-battery-life-of-our-smartphones-and-tablets/">smartphones with some notable features for the , like the 90 Hz display and stereo sound with the finishing touch of Dolby Atmos. Design is also striking, a theme in which, it is true, each judgment is equally good. But we cannot fail to recognize the elegance that distinguishes the rear of the two new Motorola, while on the opposite surface something more could be done to avoid the notch, even if the price here makes it more acceptable than on Vivo X80 Lite.

For what they cost, it wasn’t obvious that Motorola wasn’t saving money unlocking via fingerprint reader, that is there and is placed sideways. Of course, there is no shortage of downward compromises, but it could not be otherwise. On Motorola Moto e22i information is few: aesthetically, the two smartphones are quite similar, almost identical rear surface that seems to differ only in colors (Graphite Gray and Winter White), while unlike Moto e22 it has Android 12 Go Editionso it may have less fine hardware (we are talking about 2 GB of RAM).

If information of a technical nature on the Moto e22i is currently scarce, there is no lack of information that is usually difficult to find, that is price and availability. The two new Motorola will soon be available in some markets of Europe Middle East, Africa and Latin America (on the Italian site there are still no traces) at the following list prices:

Moto e22: 139.99 euros

Moto e22i: 129.99 euros.

- Advertisement -

MOTOROLA MOTO E22 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.5-inch with HD + resolution, 60 – 90 Hz refresh rate

: 6.5-inch with HD + resolution, 60 – 90 Hz refresh rate chip : MediaTek Helio G37, 2.3 GHz octa core

: MediaTek Helio G37, 2.3 GHz octa core memories : 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage with microSD

: 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage with microSD cameras : main rear: 16 MP f / 2.2 rear depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 front: 5 MP f / 2.4

: connectivity : Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, no NFC, USB-C

: Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, no NFC, USB-C audio : stereo with Dolby Atmos

: stereo with Dolby Atmos unlock : side fingerprint reader

: side fingerprint reader battery : 4,020 mAh, charging at 10 watts

: 4,020 mAh, charging at 10 watts system operating : Android 12

: Android 12 size And weight : 163.5 x 74.6 x 8 mm, 172 grams

And : 163.5 x 74.6 x 8 mm, 172 grams colors: Astro Black, Crystal Blue