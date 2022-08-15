official coloros 13: optimization for large displays and more

- Advertisement -

ColorOS/">ColorOS 13 it’s : the announcement was made directly by Oppo, which already at the Google I / O last May had unveiled the arrival of Android 13 Beta for Find N and also for Find X5 Pro. All the details of the interface proprietary based on the latest iteration of Google’s operating system will be revealed on August 18th at 1:00 pm Italian time:

Today, ColorOS 13 has been designed to offer the best possible experience with the ColorOS operating system, integrating the security and privacy features of Android 13 and offering customization features similar to Google’s Material You.

The news focuses mainly on the improvement of the user experience and an optimization of the display on screens (see folding smartphones especially). A particular focus was given by the company’s developers to connection between devices belonging to the same ecosystem, so that its business can continue without interruption, improving efficiency and productivity.

Oppo had announced the previous version ColorOS 12 in September 2021: based on Android 12, had revised the interface by introducing new icons and animations, had softened the colors and introduced or improved many new functions, including FlexDrop, Smart Sidebar 2.0, Car Screen Projection and Omoji. We are curious to find out what awaits us now with ColorOS 13, which will certainly still be focused on privacy and security and which will introduce further innovations in the name of minimalism and system fluidity.

The event can be followed live on the ColorOS YouTube channel:

