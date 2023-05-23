official blackview bv9300: super rugged with 15,000 mah battery!

- Advertisement -

blackview-bv9300-launches-as-rugged-phone-powered-by-helio-g99-platform-and-more/">Blackview has unveiled its new flagship rugged smartphone, the BV9300which includes a highly unusual feature – a laser rangefinder, which allows you to measure the distance of the framed object in real time. The rangefinder can measure distances up to 40 meters with an accuracy of 1 mm, and takes just 0.3 seconds. It is activated by pressing a dedicated physical button. Instead of the laser rangefinder, the smartphone is also available in an alternative variant with a Super powerful 100 lumen LED flashlight, with a useful radius of 10 meters; there is a quick software shortcut to automatically send an SOS via Morse code.

But the curiosities don’t end there. You might have guessed from the pictures that the smartphone is quite bulky, which is quite a standard for this product category, but… You would have guessed that it has a 15,000mAh battery? Three times what is the most widespread standard currently and which already represents excellent autonomy in itself. Recharging is not very fast – we are talking about 33 W maximum, for a complete 0-100% recharge time of 3.5 hours, but 50% is reached in 71 minutes. According to Blackview, the smartphone can withstand standby up to 1,828 hours, 84 hours on call, idle (on and with cellular connectivity enabled) 575 hours and 59 hours with the flashlight on.

The shell is naturally super resistant and certified MIL-STD-810H; there are IP68 and IP69K certifications against liquids, the coating of the glass with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, a touch screen that works even with gloves and at extremely low temperatures (starting from -30°C).

As for the rest of the more purely “smartphone” technical specifications, we have a decided mix of news: some very good, such as the large memory and the 120Hz display, others less so, such as the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC (now rather old and without 5G) and the LCD-only technology for the screen. The photographic sector is quite essential – a 32 MP front and a 50 MP rear (both ISOCELL sensors, respectively a CD2 and a JN1). On the back we also find an 8 MP ultra-wide angle with macro mode and an auxiliary 2 MP for depth. Schematically summarizing:

Display: LCD, 6.7″ IPS, 120Hz, FHD+ 21:9 (2,388 x 1,080 pixels), maximum brightness 500 nits,

SoC: MediaTek Helio G99

RAM: 12GB, LPDDR4X + 9 virtual

Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.1, expandable via TF cards (max 1 TB)

Cameras:

front: 32 MP, Samsung ISOCELL CD2, fixed focus

primary rear: 40 MP, Samsung ISOCELL JN1, autofocus

rear ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, FOV 120°

rear depth: 2 MP

Battery: 15,080mAh, 33W charging speed

OS: Custom Android 12 DokeOS 3.1

Blackview BV9300 is available for pre-order immediately with a special introductory price valid until 14 May: €326 for the variant with super flashlight, €341 for the one with the rangefinder. The list prices are respectively 466 and 487€.