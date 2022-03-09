Official Apple Silicon M1 Ultra: two M1 Max in one chip

Apple Silicon M1 Ultra is official: Apple announced it during the Peek Performance event (Follow our live stream with commentary and liveblog!). Basically it is about two M1 Max chips connected to each other via a proprietary technology called UltraFusionremained a secret in the die of the M1 Max so far.
Johny Srouji, head of Apple’s chip division, said the company has implemented a feature in the M1 Max that it allows two chips to connect to each other but behave as onethus avoiding potential problems in programming and memory sharing. The link transfers up to 10,000 signals simultaneously and has a band speed of 2.5 Tb per second.
In other words: M1 Ultra is like putting two M1 Max chips on one card, but without the downsides of a traditional dual processor system. The resulting chip is monstrous from many points of view: first for the size (just see the comparison above), and then for the performance, especially in ratio to energy consumption. We list some numbers provided by Apple (unfortunately some terms of comparison are usually difficult to trace):
- Memory bandwidth: 800GB / s, more than eight times that of traditional desktop PCs.
- CPU cores: 20, divided into 16 high-power and 4 high-efficiency.
- CPU performance (on Mac Studio):
- up to 3.8x faster than the fastest 27 “iMac with 10-core processor
- up to 90% higher than the Mac Pro with 16-core Xeon processor
- up to 60% higher than the 28-core Mac Pro.
- Core GPU: 64.
- GPU performance (on Mac Studio):
- up to 4.5x faster than a 27 “iMac.
- up to 80% higher than the fastest Mac video card currently available.
- Unified memory: 128GB.
- Neural Engine: 32 cores, 22,000 billion operations per second.
- Speed: 8 times that of Apple Silicon M1.
- CPU power consumption: 65% lower than that of a 16-core desktop CPU.
- GPU power consumption: 200 W less than the most powerful discrete GPU, the NVIDIA RTX 3090.
- Up to 90% more powerful in multi-threading than a Core i9-12900K and 100W lower power consumption.
- Transistors: 114 billion.
Apple Silicon M1 Ultra will be available on the new Mac Studio, the ultra-pumped version of the Mac Mini that Apple also unveiled today. The M1 Ultra configuration, with 64 GB of unified memory, costs € 4,649, and goes to € 5,799 for 128 GB of unified memory.