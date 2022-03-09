Official Apple Silicon M1 Ultra: two M1 Max in one chip

Apple Silicon M1 Ultra is official: Apple announced it during the Peek Performance event (Follow our live stream with commentary and liveblog!). Basically it is about two M1 Max chips connected to each other via a proprietary technology called UltraFusionremained a secret in the die of the M1 Max so far.

Johny Srouji, head of Apple’s chip division, said the company has implemented a feature in the M1 Max that it allows two chips to connect to each other but behave as onethus avoiding potential problems in programming and memory sharing. The link transfers up to 10,000 signals simultaneously and has a band speed of 2.5 Tb per second.