Official Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Italy PRICES and availability

During the Far Out event that is taking place right now (follow it live with us!), presented the new generation s, the 14. They change a few things compared to the strategy of the previous two years: goodbye to the Mini model, and welcome to the Plus model which is effectively the same size as last year’s Pro Max variant. In fact, we will therefore have the 6.1 “smooth” model and the 6.7 “Plus model. As expected, the SoC remains the same as last year, the Apple A15 Bionic, although there are some minor improvements especially from the point of view of the GPU, which gains a new core. Same chip, new cameras: Apple has implemented a new sensor for the main camera, also 12 MP but with 1.9 micrometers large pixels. The aperture is f / 1.5, and there is no lack of optical image stabilization. The new sensor promises 49% improvements in image capture in low light conditions. The front TrueDepth camera also changes: the aperture becomes wider, f / 1.9. Apple has also implemented a new AI image processing algorithm called Photonic Engine, which promises additional precision in low-light photos. There is also a new “action mode” for video recording which improves image stabilization.

- Advertisement - Apple has announced that, at least in the United States, iPhone 14 will be the first Melafonino without a trolley for the physical SIM: Only eSIM will be supported. This, we reiterate, will only apply in the US, but we expect it to expand to other markets in the years to come as the technology spreads. Apple has focused heavily on safety with the new iPhones: there will be the new accident detection mode seen a little while ago with the eighth generation Apple Watch, made possible by the new accelerometers and gyroscopes. Furthermore, as rumored several times, a service has finally arrived emergency satellite communication. As it is easy to guess, it works only outdoors, and allows you to send only and only preset messages, which are processed by a special algorithm that manages to reduce their size to 1/3 and that in optimal conditions allows you to send a message in just a few seconds. Long story short: the interface for sending an emergency message works with a series of multiple choices, somewhat similar to what happens when interacting with a call center, but displayed on the device screen. Netflix could be testing spatial audio for AirPods Satellite connectivity can also be exploited by the Dov’è app / service, which allows you to locate compatible devices and accessories. The technology will initially only work in the US and Canada, and will be included free for two years from the purchase of the smartphone. No pricing details were disclosed once the free trial period ran out. It will be active from November.

TECHNICAL SHEETS (PROVISIONAL)

- Advertisement - As usual, Apple hasn’t divulged many technical details about the new iPhone 14, but given the few differences with the iPhone 13 we can start putting down a preliminary one based on that. Naturally awaiting further confirmations. iPhone 14 SoC : Apple A15 Bionic with penta-core GPU

: Apple A15 Bionic with penta-core GPU Display : Super Retina XDR 6.1 “OLED, 2532 x 1.1270 pixels, 460 ppi, 60 Hz, HDR

: Super Retina XDR 6.1 “OLED, 2532 x 1.1270 pixels, 460 ppi, 60 Hz, HDR Memory : RAM 4 GB? 128/256/512 GB storage memory

: Camera : Rear : Main 12MP with f / 1.5 aperture and Sensor Shift stabilization, UltraWide 12MP with f / 2.4 aperture and optical stabilization Front : 12 MP f / 1.9 with Face ID and autofocus

: Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6e, Lightning, eSIM, 5G, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC

: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6e, Lightning, eSIM, 5G, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC Audio : Stereo

: Stereo Battery : 3,240 mAh ?, support for fast charging at 20W via cable and 15W via MagSafe wireless

: 3,240 mAh ?, support for fast charging at 20W via cable and 15W via MagSafe wireless Dimensions And weight : 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 172 grams

And : Other : Compatibility with MagSafe accessories, Ceramic Shield glass, IP68

: Compatibility with MagSafe accessories, Ceramic Shield glass, IP68 Operating system: iOS 16 iPhone 14 Plus SoC : Apple A15 Bionic with penta-core GPU

: Apple A15 Bionic with penta-core GPU Display : Super Retina XDR 6.7 “OLED, 1,284 x 2,778 pixels, 458 ppi, 60 Hz, HDR

: Super Retina XDR 6.7 “OLED, 1,284 x 2,778 pixels, 458 ppi, 60 Hz, HDR Memory : RAM 4 GB? 128/256/512 GB storage memory

: Camera : Rear : Main 12MP with f / 1.5 aperture and Sensor Shift stabilization, UltraWide 12MP with f / 2.4 aperture and optical stabilization Front : 12 MegaPixel f / 1.9 with Face ID and autofocus

: Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6e, Lightning, eSIM, 5G, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC

: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6e, Lightning, eSIM, 5G, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC Audio : Stereo

: Stereo Battery : Unknown capacity, support fast charging at 20W via cable and 15W via wireless MagSafe

: Unknown capacity, support fast charging at 20W via cable and 15W via wireless MagSafe Dimensions And weight : 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 mm 174 grams

And : Other : Compatibility with MagSafe accessories, Ceramic Shield glass, IP68

: Compatibility with MagSafe accessories, Ceramic Shield glass, IP68 Operating system: iOS 16

PRICES (VERY HIGH!), COLORS AND

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be available in five colors: Midnight

Viola

Galaxy

Blue

(PRODUCT) Red In Italy, iPhone 14 will start from € 1,029, a significant increase over last year (we are talking about € 90 for the 128 GB base); iPhone 14 Plus will start from € 1,179 instead. The Plus model will arrive slightly later. Let’s outline and summarize: iPhone 14 Pre-orders: from 9 September Effective availability: from 16 September Prices: 128 GB: € 1,029 256 GB: € 1,159 512 GB: € 1,419

iPhone 14 Plus Pre-orders: from 9 September Effective availability: from 7 October Prices: 128 GB: € 1,179 256 GB: € 1,309 512 GB: € 1,569

