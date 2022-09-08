Official AirPods Pro 2, with H2 chip and improved noise cancellation | PRICE

Among the novelties of this evening, including the new Apple Watch and the unpublished iPhone 14, Apple has also unveiled the new airpods Pro 2, awaited renewed version of the model dating back to 2019, which brings with it many innovations both hardware and functional.
Let’s start with new H2 chip present inside, evolution of the previous H1, accompanied by a high bandwidth connectivity and a new low distortion audio driver.
The new functional novelty is introduced Personalized spatial audio, which using the TrueDepth camera and allows you to create a personal profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. The result is that of a sound positioned exactly in space according to its position.
It also improves noise cancellation thanks to the features of the H2 chip, which uses advanced computational audio that can reduce the amount of noise canceled to 2 times compared to the original AirPods Pro.
Improvements also for the transparency mode which now becomes adaptivesucceeding in process external sounds up to 48,000 times per second to react to any decibel volume to which you are subjected. We then have a capacitive touch control system for volume adjustment with simple swype gestures.
Another noteworthy detail concerns the battery, which increases by 33% compared to the previous generation, allowing up to 6 hours of use on a single charge, e up to 30 with the case. The rumors that spoke of the introduction of the USB Type-C have been ignored, in fact, the Lightning connector is still present.
Still regarding the charging case, the ‘Find me’ function with the addition of a speaker in the lower section, thanks to which the volume is louder and makes the warning more audible. As for charging, you can use the charger for Apple Watch oi magsafe and Qi compatible chargers.
Finally, we close with a small and curious novelty: a ring has also been added for the insertion of a lanyard, thanks to which losing our AriPods Pro 2 will become practically impossible.
The price? the official indication speaks of 299 euros and availability for delivery from 23 September. The phase of pre-order will open at 2pm on 09/09.