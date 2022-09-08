Official AirPods Pro 2, with H2 chip and improved noise cancellation | PRICE

Among the novelties of this evening, including the new Apple Watch and the unpublished iPhone 14, Apple has also unveiled the new Pro 2, awaited renewed version of the model dating back to 2019, which brings with it many innovations both hardware and functional.

Let’s start with new H2 chip present inside, evolution of the previous H1, accompanied by a high bandwidth connectivity and a new low distortion audio driver.

- Advertisement -

The new functional novelty is introduced Personalized spatial audio, which using the TrueDepth camera and allows you to create a personal profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. The result is that of a sound positioned exactly in space according to its position.

It also improves thanks to the features of the H2 chip, which uses advanced computational audio that can reduce the amount of noise canceled to 2 times compared to the original AirPods Pro.