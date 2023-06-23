Offer alert: Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G for R $ 1,949

- Advertisement -

Launched in Europe in July, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is an affordable version of the latest line of flagships from the Chinese manufacturer. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G platform, 8 GB of RAM memory, 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, HDR10 + and support for Dolby Vision. This cell phone should be great for users looking for a device for entertainment consumption — movies, series, etc. —, in addition to running games that don’t require a lot of performance and 5G connectivity.

Announced with a suggested price of BRL 3,999.99, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G can now be found on Amazon for BRL 1,949 with the possibility of paying in up to 10 interest-free installments of BRL 194.90 on credit cards. It is available in black in a single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is worth noting that the promotion is the responsibility of the store and is valid for a limited time.

6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Platform

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor (Samsung HM2) Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, stereo sound and biometric sensor integrated into the display

4,300 mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 159.3 x 73.7 x 7.29 millimeters

Weight: 173 grams

See more about the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G