HomeTech NewsOffer alert: Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G for R $ 1,949

Offer alert: Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G for R $ 1,949

Tech News
Offer alert: Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G for R $ 1,949
offer alert xiaomi 12 lite 5g for r 1949.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Launched in Europe in July, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is an affordable version of the latest line of flagships from the Chinese manufacturer. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G platform, 8 GB of RAM memory, 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, HDR10 + and support for Dolby Vision.

This cell phone should be great for users looking for a device for entertainment consumption — movies, series, etc. —, in addition to running games that don’t require a lot of performance and 5G connectivity.

Offer

Announced with a suggested price of BRL 3,999.99, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G can now be found on Amazon for BRL 1,949 with the possibility of paying in up to 10 interest-free installments of BRL 194.90 on credit cards.

- Advertisement -

It is available in black in a single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is worth noting that the promotion is the responsibility of the store and is valid for a limited time.

Technical specifications
  • 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support
  • Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Platform
  • 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 108 MP sensor (Samsung HM2)
    • Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
    • Telemacro lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, stereo sound and biometric sensor integrated into the display
  • 4,300 mAh battery with 67W fast charging
  • Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface
  • Dimensions: 159.3 x 73.7 x 7.29 millimeters
  • Weight: 173 grams
See more about the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is available on Amazon for BRL 1,949. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 13 offers click here.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 875 and under-screen camera could arrive in early 2021

(updated June 22, 2023, 12:50 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Shortcuts to cellphone emergency calls would be hampering police in Europe

Police authorities in some European countries reported a significant increase in the number of...
Microsoft

Starfield: game will not have land vehicles and only 10% of planets have life

In a few months, we will have the long-awaited launch of Starfield, Bethesda's first...

More like this

X